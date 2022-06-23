Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 08:57

It's a jam packed summer for actor who appears on stage at Cork Midsummer Festival

Actor Seamus O’Rourke is thrilling audiences, with Cork actor and playwright Irene Kelleher, in her play ‘A Safe Passage’ running at the Firkin Crane this month
Actor Seamus O'Rourke.

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Seamus O’Rourke – I’m an actor, playwright, author and poet. I’m on the verge of happiness and contentment, in spite of being from Leitrim and not being overly good at anything. I’ll be appearing alongside Irene Kelleher in her new play, A Safe Passage, in the Firkin Crane which continues until June 21 as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival, www.corkmidsummer.ie

Where were you born?

County Leitrim

Where do you live?

County Leitrim

Family?

I have a partner and three grown-up kids.

Best friend?

Whoever gives me my next job.

Earliest childhood memory?

Being forced to wash myself in a tin bath.

Person you most admire?

Anyone happy in their own skin.

Person who most irritates you?

The person who puts the toilet-roll holder on the wall behind you, when in a sitting position.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

On the River Shannon on a boat.

Favourite TV programme?

The rural sitcom that I will one day write.

Irene Kelleher and Seamus O'Rourke in "A Safe Passage" by Irene Kelleher. Makeup by Maeve Readman. Picture: Marcin Lewandowski | soundofphotography.com ©
Favourite radio show?

Rising Time (RTÉ1).

Your signature dish if cooking?

Shepherd’s Pie.

Favourite restaurant?

Chapter One (Dublin road, Cavan).

Last book you read?

My own book – Standing In Gaps.

Best book you read?

Standing in Gaps.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

My mate John Devine’s CD, Notions.

Favourite song?

Old Friends (Simon & Garfunkel).

One person you would like to see in concert?

Big Tom’s Brother.

Do you have a pet?

Our dog, Beenz.

Morning person or night owl?

Morning.

Your proudest moment?

Giving up the fags.

Spendthrift or saver?

Spendthrift.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Invent a taxi service.

What makes you happy?

Family and people laughing.

How would you like to be remembered?

For making people laugh.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I’ve three one-man plays touring – putting a book of poems together – doing a spoken word CD for Christmas – finishing a play called My Ballybay Rose – working on an evening of poetry by Bernard O’Donoghue – doing the West-Cork Fit-Up Festival.

A Safe Passage, in the Firkin Crane which continues until June 21 as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival, www.corkmidsummer.ie

