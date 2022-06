SIMON Delaney goes up in the air with Cork’s Community Air Ambulance to look at our rural roads from their viewpoint, in the second episode of his travel series on Sunday, June 12.

He views the challenges facing rural Ireland and the big changes coming from the new Roads Safety Strategy, in On The Roads With Simon Delaney on RTÉ1 at 6.30pm.

Simon visits a town in much need of change and meets a former long-distance commuter now working from one of the most remote working hubs in Europe. He travels across to Wales to find out how they intend to fix their road safety and climate action issues with the one solution.