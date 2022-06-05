Ready for another steamy summer of drama, fun and coupling... Love Island returns

PREPARE for another steamy summer of drama, fun and coupling up, as Love Island returns to our screens next week.

The hit show that has masses of young people talking begins on ITV2 and Virgin Media 2 on Monday at 9pm.

Our very own Laura Whitmore returns to host and this year promises more sizzling shake-ups, make-up, hook-ups, and break-ups as 12 new faces enter the iconic Majorca villa.

The triumphant couple get to pocket a shared £50,000 prize, and, perhaps more lucratively, are catapulted into the pool of modern celebrity, where social media followers are crucial, and parties happen 24/7.

The Irish have a good track in Love Island, with Limerick rugby player Greg O’Shea winning in 2019, while Longford’s Maura Higgins also made a name for herself that year, and went on to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice, a presenter on This Morning, and hosted the Irish version of the reality television competition Glow Up.

As for contestants finding love in the TV show? A statistician recently revealed the chance of doing so is one in 35,000!