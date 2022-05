When Lisa McGee’s sitcom, inspired by her own teenage years, made its debut on our screens, few imagined it would prove to be anything more than a cult success. However, it’s become a global hit, but sadly, it all comes to an end this week.

On Wednesday, we’ll be treated to an hour-long special, subtitled The Agreement, which takes place a year after the events of tonight’s (Tuesday's) edition.

In tonight’s episode, the gang’s members can hardly believe their luck - not only is it Halloween, their favourite time of the year, they’ve also secured tickets to see their idol Fatboy Slim in concert, which includes a chance to meet the great man himself.

However, Da Gerry’s arrival proves to be an unexpected turning point in their lives.

Derry Girls, is on Channel 4, 9pm.