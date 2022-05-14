Irish flop, but Eurovision party goes on

WE warned you here a week ago - and, sadly, Ireland’s entry to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest failed to make it out of the semi-final on Thursday.

That’s Rich, by Brooke Scullion of Derry, just wasn’t good enough, and it baffles me how so many people felt it had a chance. I appreciate we all want to back our act, but at some point, reality - and a pair of ears - has to set in.

One more time, for those at the back: The whole entry process by RTÉ needs to be revisited. We are a nation of singers and songwriters and must select better entries.

Oh, and don’t let viewers of the Late Late Show choose our act, they are a million miles away from your typical Eurovision voter!

It’s now 26 years since we sealed our seventh and last win, and since 2007, Ireland has only reached the final five times — of those, only Jedward in 2011 cracked the top ten.

We have gone from being Eurovision top dogs, to the country with one of the worst records. Not good enough! Rant over.

But the show must go on, and if you’re tuning into the Eurovision Song Contest Final tonight, you have a choice to make.

Do you want to hear the dulcet tones of Marty Whelan on RTÉ1, or the merriment of Corkman Graham Norton on BBC1 as your commentator?

Once you’ve made that call, sit back at 8pm on either channel and watch the 66th staging of the annual song competition unfold in all its crazy glory!

The hot favourites to win are Ukraine, with Stefania by Kalush Orchestra. Expect a wave of compassion from across Europe after their invasion by Russia.

Other fancied acts include two pre-qualifiers, hosts Italy and the UK - the latter represented by singer and social media personality Sam Ryder. Sweden are also fancied, and if they triumph, they will draw level on Ireland with seven wins.