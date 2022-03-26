Wedding of the Week: Couple who met on Tinder return home to wed

HAVING been separated from family and friends for more than two years due to the pandemic – this couple’s wedding day was extra special, when they got married surrounded by the ones they love.

Roisin Lennon (nee O’Mahony), from Carrigaline, and Damien Lennon, from Mullingar, County Westmeath, live in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where they have been for the past four years. This week they feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The couple were married at Dunboyne Castle Hotel an dSpa in County Meath.

They met on Tinder seven years ago. They got engaged in Dubai in November, 2019.

The couple got married in Dunboyne Castle Hotel and Spa, Co. Meath, on December 18, 2021.

Roisin recalled: “We had a spiritualist ceremony with immediate family in the hotel led by Celebrant Romy McAuley of A Beautiful Ceremony.”

Roisin and Damien Lennon on their wedding day.

Recalling her wedding dress, Roisin said: “I picked out my dress in the middle of the pandemic in Ginger and Poppy Bridal Boutique, Dubai. The dress is called Sienna by the designer Alexandra Grecco. The earrings I wore were vintage passed on from my sister.”

Make-up was by Michelle Field and hair was by Nicole McCarthy.

The couple with family members.

The men wore tuxedos provided by Galvin’s, Tullamore.

Joining the couple on their special day were both sets of parents, immediate family and close friends.

The bride’s sister Caitriona Lehane was maid of honour and friend Aisling Dowling was bridesmaid.

Damien’s best man was friend Liam Quinn, the groomsmen were his two brothers, Ciaran and Declan Lennon, and his friend Shane Griffin.

Roisin’s two little nieces Niamh and Anna Lehane, surprised the couple by playing their violins at the end of the ceremony.

The reception continued at Dunboyne Castle Hotel and Spa where guests enjoyed music by The Suite. The couple’s first dance song was You Make My Dreams by Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Roisin and Damien Lennon with family.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

Roisin said: “Spending time with family and friends who we had been separated from for two years due to the pandemic.”

She added: “Damien would like to apologise for forgetting to mention his youngest sister Niamh Lennon’s name when listing out his siblings in his speech. The nerves got to him!”

The bride and groom on the dance floor.

Photographers Laura and Benny “captured every minute of the day so beautifully. They made the day run so smoothly...”