Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 06:00

Celebrities line up for a slice of Bake-Off fun

The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns to our screens on Tuesday, March 22
IN THE MIX: Celebrities, judges and presenters taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, which starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday

Gemma Dunn

THE Great Celebrity Bake Off is back - and the heat is on to raise more life-saving dough for cancer charities.

Now in its fifth year, the spin-off series makes a welcome return to Channel 4 on Tuesday, March 22, at 8pm, complete with a fresh batch of 19 celebrities, each vying for the coveted Star Baker apron.

But they’re not the only famous faces hoping to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, for this season host Matt Lucas also finds himself in the firing line of the judges - and his fellow presenter Noel Fielding - as he fills in for a missing baker.

“It’s terrifying!” quips the Little Britain star, 48, who is used to presiding over the bakers’ efforts. 

“I only found out just before. No time to prepare. Mind you, no time to worry, either!”

Can he bake? “Wait and see!” he teases. “My strengths generally are saying no when people ask me to compete in baking shows - one that failed me on this occasion!”

So, who will be joining him? As usual, stars from the worlds of music, entertainment and sport haven’t shied away from rolling their sleeves up for the cause.

Doing their bit for Stand Up To Cancer are: comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne; international broadcaster Annie Macmanus (better known as Annie Mac); actor and children’s author Ben Miller; actor Blake Harrison; broadcaster Clara Amfo; award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble; singer-songwriter and UN environment ambassador Ellie Goulding; TV presenter Emma Willis; and singer-songwriter Example.

Fans can also expect to see choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone; actress Katherine Kelly; TV presenter Laura Whitmore; actor, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan; Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah; judge, presenter and dancer Motsi Mabuse; comedian, writer and TV presenter Ruby Wax; TV presenter Sophie Morgan; actress Tracy-Ann Oberman; and comedian and musician Yung Filly.

Sliced up into five episodes, the series will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, inviting four brave celebrities into the iconic white tent every week.

They each compete in three rounds: the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper challenges. It is then up to Hollywood and Leith to judge their culinary creations, before just one hopeful is awarded the sought-after title of Star Baker.

But who fancies their chances?

“I can bake a little bit!” declares Goulding, 35. “I wouldn’t say I’m fully confident as a baker,

Horne, 43, admits: “I cannot bake. I have never baked. My children can bake better than me!”

Recipe: Oreo Cookie Mousse Cake

