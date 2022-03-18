Cork hurlers provide a glimpse of life in dressing room in new book

THE latest in a series by Hero Books, Cork Hurling: Game of My Life, is being launched in Waterstones.

This series by Hero Books, looking at a particular county’s greatest GAA games through the eyes of those who experienced them, has proven very popular and now it is the turn of Cork hurling to receive the treatment.

Twenty-five former Cork hurlers – from Gerald McCarthy in 1966 to Daniel Kearney in 2019 – relive their favourite matches in a volume collated by The Echo’s Denis Hurley.

Beyond the feats of valour that brought Cork success (though one of the games chosen was in fact a defeat), there are background tales that are enlightening and humorous.

McCarthy recalls how a sing-song featuring Rebel ditties helped the young Cork team to relax on the bus to Croke Park ahead of the 1966 All-Ireland final against Kilkenny, while 1984 captain John Fenton reveals the unlikely spot where the team prepared prior to the centenary decider against Offaly in Thurles.

As the door to the dressing room is pushed open, we are given insights into players’ own superstitions and foibles as well as what made their team-mates and managers tick. What shines through from start to finish is the sense that these players never took for granted what a privilege it was to wear the red jersey – or red and white hoops in the case of Ger Cunningham, who tells of the inspiration for that. In a sense, they were all fans who had jumped the wire and got on to the pitch, and the feeling of being a Cork fan underpinned everything else.

A football version, also put together by Denis, will follow later this year.

Another Echo contributor, Ger McCarthy, has a ladies’ football edition out now with camogie on the way, while Hero Books will also publish Gemma O’Connor’s autobiography in 2022.

Cork Hurling: Game of My Life is published in paperback and ebook by Hero Books. Available now, with a formal launch in Waterstones at 6.30pm on Thursday, March 24.