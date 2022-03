WHEN journalist Jessie Daly was revelling in the high life with other socialites, little did she think that one drink too many, and a disastrous stand-in interview on TV, would bring her career crashing around her, leaving her with little choice but to return to her childhood home on the slow-paced west coast of Ireland.

Mortified at how hurt and embarrassed her parents and family are, Jessie willingly takes a job in her sister Lorna’s café as a means of staying busy until she feels it’s safe to show her face in her real world again. But news travels fast – and so do videos of her ridiculous drunken behaviour – and even the west coast isn’t immune to her TV scandal.

However, one particular old school friend of hers – Ger - is clearly not that bothered. He enlists her help in researching life during the famine in their locality, and within a short space of time, the years they’d been apart slip away and their friendship finds a new level.

Surprisingly, Jessie really enjoys what she uncovers and the heart-breaking story of a young mother called Bridget Moloney and her daughter, Norah. Seeking out old census records and archived historical documents, Jessie becomes enthralled in her findings, their tragic existence making her own problems seem ridiculous.

Meanwhile, in Boston, Kaitlin Wilson is researching her family tree and while doing so uncovers a fascinating story of the cruel beginnings for a young child who had stood by and watched her father die, leaving her mother with little choice but make the toughest of life’s choices to give both of them a chance to survive. Like many Irish families, Kaitlin’s research uncovers a strong connection between her American family and origins from Ireland’s famine.

As the story moves between Jessie’s research, Kaitlin’s discoveries and the actual life events for Bridget Moloney during those horrific famine years, it’s intriguing reading as the narratives get closer and closer, until their final reveal culminates in 2019… making this beautiful story even more enjoyable by keeping it a Covid-free zone!

The timeliness of this novel is interesting as Ireland’s Census is about to be collected in April. Another historical account will be recorded, viewed no doubt by the generations to come as they uncover some truths about their ancestors, just as Jessie and Kaitlin do in The Letter Home.