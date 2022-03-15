My wedding suit didn't turn up in time... so I built a business off disappointment

WHEN Sean Tracey’s made-to-measure wedding suit failed to be delivered for his big day, he got a light- bulb moment and he decided to go into business for himself.

“I was very disappointed that my suit didn’t arrive in time for my wedding day,” says Sean, 33. “I ordered it and it never arrived. Two weeks before my wedding I had to buy my suit off the rack.”

The disappointment gave Sean a gem of an idea.

“It gave me the idea to open a business, Hunter Treacy Tailors, focusing on luxury menswear such as Italian made-to-measure suits, shirts and over-coats, as well as every day essentials such as safety razors, shaving brushes, men’s gifts like leather bags, shirts, beard products and more,” says Sean.

“The ethos was to provide people with very high quality Italian tailoring at an affordable price. We stock a great choice of made-to-measure suits for grooms who want to splash out for their big day.”

What is popular these days for the groom?

“Browns and greens seem to be replacing the greys and navys,” says Sean. “The trend is changing a bit.”

Sean and his wife Megan, previously in 9-to-5 jobs in Dublin, took the plunge and left the capital to come to the real capital, and set up shop in Clonakilty, Thorn and Bloom.

“We decided to get out of Dublin and change our lifestyle,” says Sean.

“With the lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, we were coming up with ideas of what to do next and decided that opening a bricks and mortar retail shop would be a great way to integrate into a new community, meet new people, and combine our business under one roof, as we were feeling quite isolated during Covid, having moved to a new part of the country knowing no-one.”

The couple soon found their feet.

“My wife, Megans’s business, Thorn and Bloom, provides beautiful dried flower arrangements and unique boho homeware goods, furniture and accessories.

“Hence our shop, Hunter and Bloom, was born.”

Sean and Megan not only set up shop in the lively town of Clonakilty; they set up home in Union Hall.

“We fell in love with West Cork,” says Sean.

“We were renting and the price of houses in Dublin is astronomical. We decided to change our lifestyle and avoid having a huge mortgage. We bought our house in Union Hall in November, 2020, and we’re in the process of doing some renovations to it.

Inside Hunter and Bloom, Clonakilty

“A year later we got the keys to our shop at 17, Ashe Street in Clonakilty. We saw units to let and we made contact with the Letting agent. The space is nice and roomy. The studio I had in Dublin was a small studio. There is much more scope here. We make all our own shaving soaps, oils and balms in the back studio of the shop,” says Sean.

There is lots of choice available.

“We focus on sustainable, high-quality products that are kind to the environment and made to last,” says Sean.

“Too many people buy cheap throw-away goods these days so we’re trying to reverse that trend by selling products that will last much longer.

“Dried flowers, for example, last on average for two years as opposed to a few days for fresh flowers, so make a much better choice for things like weddings, etc.”

The couple are multi-tasking, providing sustainable high-quality goods and invaluable advice.

“Now people can come in and view our selection of men’s’ suits and accessories and browse the shop for Megan’s dried flower bouquets and home-wares. It is great to have our goods on actual shelves instead of online,” says Sean.

“Customers can touch and choose their homewares or try on their choice of menswear and give you feedback. Megan and I are both trading under the one roof.

“Clonakilty is a lively town all year round and after lockdown it was great to be able to integrate into the community and get to know people. Now we have a great circle of friends.”

The His n’ Hers shop is proving popular in West Cork and further afield.

Who is the boss?

“Megan is the boss!” says Sean.

“We can clash but it ends up that she is usually right!”

The couple didn’t always work as a partnership.

“Megan previously worked as psychiatric nurse and I worked in finance before we opened our own business,” says Sean.

The couple like the pace of rural life.

“We got used to the city life,” says Sean.

“And we did some travelling abroad to Sydney and Asia. We moved to Skerries for a period of time and then we looked at something that would be more affordable and close to the sea.”

Inside Hunter and Bloom, Clonakilty

West Cork fitted the bill.

“Yes, it did,” says Sean. “Even though it took us a while to slow down and adjust to the laid back attitude of living! We love it now and wouldn’t move anywhere else.”

Word soon got out about Hunter and Bloom.

“Christmas was really busy,” says Sean.

“Word began getting out that the shop had something for everyone, not just for weddings.

“The shop is ideal for gifts like throws, cushions, dried flowers and furniture as well as men’s giftware and made-to-measure suits.

“Meg used to up-cycle furniture and she favours a more sustainable way of working. A bouquet of dried flowers lasts two years and they are the same price as fresh flowers; so the dried flowers might be a more suitable option for people to consider.”

Sean loves his end of the business.

“Men can make an appointment for a consultation about their wedding suit,” he says. “More lads are opting for the made-to-measure suit. They are happy to invest in the higher quality suit that will last a life-time if taken care of.

“Some suits don’t look good after a few wears. Our suits look better with more wear.”

The wedding suit is all-important.

“It was a disaster when my wedding suit didn’t arrive,” says Sean “She nearly didn’t marry me after that!”

But he was undeterred about going into business.

“I got the idea and I pieced it together. I turned a negative into a positive and I built a business off the disappointment.”

How do the couple spend any spare time away from their blossoming business?

“We enjoy nature, sea swimming and taking our doggies for a picturesque walk,” says Sean.

“We are still in the process of renovating our house in our spare time. We are settled there now and we wouldn’t change it for the world. We are very fortunate.”

Everyone is happy.

“Our parents are delighted to have such a nice place to come on holiday!” adds Sean.