Cork artist whose husband went through 'torture' of cancer treatment hosts exhibition for charity

AFTER watching her husband go through the “torture” of two years of cancer treatment, artist Mary Ffrench has decided to stage an exhibition to raise money for a cancer charity.

Her art event will take place in the village hall of Innishannon over the Easter weekend, April 15-18, in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation.

“It is one of the charities that gives such valuable help and support to cancer patients and their families,” says Mary, whose husband, Robert Quin, was diagnosed with stage four cancer seven years ago.

“The following two years could be described as nothing short of torture for him,” says Mary.

“There were a few times when I honestly thought he wasn’t going to get out of hospital alive this time. Every aspect of his life was turned into a tsunami of pain and suffering.

“However, thankfully he got through it and he lived to see happier days again.”

Mary was grateful and decided to ‘pay it back’ by raising money for a suitable cause.

“We as a family pledged to support some of the cancer charities, once we were in a position to do so,” she says.

“Only people who have gone through the cancer journey or have seen loved ones go through it fully appreciate the good work that these charities do.

“The support, on so many levels, that is given to patients and their families cannot be under-stated.”

Mary wanted to give something back.

“We find ourselves in a position now that we can fully commit to organising this fundraising event,” she said.

“We appreciate any help we can get in promoting and helping raise the much-needed funds to run these organisations.

“The art exhibition that we are in the process of organising will take place in the village hall in the main street in Innishannon.”

The village will welcome everyone who wish to support this worthy cause.

“If you’re passing through Innishannon this Easter weekend, you cannot miss us,” says Mary, who adds the exhibition will have something to attract the interest of everyone.

“There will be a great selection of art to suit all budgets.

“At the moment, there are five artists participating - one painter, one painter/ textile artist, two sculptors and a ceramicist.”

Kate French is based in Kinsale, where she operates from the family gallery, Gallery 23, with her husband Philip and her son Kit. Kate will be exhibiting some of her beautiful stone sculptors in Innishannon.

Triona Ryan’s sculptures are predominately figurative, though she is currently experimenting with abstract forms in glass at the Crawford College of Art and Design, where she is studying for her Batchelor of Arts in Contemporary Applied Art.

“Triona’s submissions for this exhibition are in cast bronze,” says Mary.

There will be a great variety of other art by talented artists on show at the exhibition.

“Patricia McCoy studied at Limerick College of Art and Design,” says Mary. “She works from Desert Serges Pottery in Enniskeane, West Cork, where she creates ceramic pottery and pieces from porcelain and high-fired stone ware.

Melanie Gallagher is a native of South Africa who now lives in Innishannon,” says Mary.

“She works mainly in oils from her home studio. Melanie will have some beautiful South African landscapes and some very unusual portraits in the exhibition.”

Melanie, who is helping organise the exhibition in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation, went through her own cancer journey when she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2018.

“I’m from South Africa and I met my husband Kevin in London,” says Melanie. “We moved back from South Africa 10 years ago. Our intention was that our boys, Sean and Liam, would start secondary school here.

“In June, 2018, I was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. It was a bit of a shock,” says Melanie.

“I had three surgeries and underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Kevin was working from the London office three days a week and I was fortunate he could bring me to my appointments when I was getting treatment.

“When I went for chemotherapy every second week, it struck me how many elderly people travelled on their own by bus and got the bus home alone again. It breaks your heart,” adds Melanie.

“I felt like a fraud! I was pampered at home and so well looked after.

“I feel it is very important to support cancer charities who provide services like a driver or a carer for cancer patients. So many people need these services.

“I was lucky I had no need of either because I had family support. But it is great to know if you need support; it is there.

“I have first-hand knowledge of cancer and I will gladly do anything I can do to support cancer charities.

“Having the art exhibition is a great way to raise funds for a very worthy cause.

“I am delighted to give a hand in organising the exhibition and to exhibit my paintings featuring scenes from the African continent and portraits of ethnic groups within Africa.”

Mary Ffrench returned to college to study art.

“I returned as a mature student,” she says. “I work from my home studio in Innishannon. My work is in many different media but most recently I have been working on pieces of textile art and mixed media.”

Mary says the exhibition will suit all tastes.

“There is something to appeal to everybody,” she says Mary. “We’ll be holding a raffle as well.”

The art exhibition is for a worthy cause.

“There is nobody who has not been touched for cancer,” adds Mary

The art exhibition in aid of the Mary Keating Foundation takes place in the village hall in Innishannon from April 15-18. Admission free.