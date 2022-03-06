Popular Cork man features on TV series 'The Way We Were'

NOSTALGIA is big business these days, and it’s a trend that hasn’t escaped RTÉ.

Its series Reeling In The Years is a regular ratings-topper, despite the endless repeats, and now another nostalgia-fest, The Way We Were, returns for a four-part run on RTÉ1 on Monday at 9.35pm.

The series is crammed full of insights into 20th century life in Ireland, as viewed through 100 years of film archive plus the recollections and observations of well-known Irish personalities, pundits and historians.

It roams widely over this country’s social and cultural history, offering a fascinating window into our recent past.

Each episode focuses on one vital aspect of our lives that has changed radically over the past 10 decades, and the first one looks at the way we loved.

This will take the form of a journey through a century of Irish courtship and dating rituals, habits and taboos, taking in engagement, wedding, and honeymoon trends and our often shocking attitudes towards sexuality and family planning.

From the puritanical ’40s and ’50s to the tentative ‘Sexual Revolution’ of the ’60s and ’70s, right through to the divorce referendum, the decriminalisation of homosexuality and the forging of a more sexually tolerant and inclusive Ireland.

Future episodes of The Way We Were will cover:

Home life: From the suburbanisation of our cities to the ‘bungalow blitzing’ of our countryside, through the evolution of social housing from the beautifully idealistic ‘Garden City’ movement of the ’30’s and ’40s to the socially destructive high rise projects of the ensuing decades.

The episode also looks at how our interiors changed down the years.

Changing fashion: Each decade of the 20th century saw its own Holy Communion fashions, bridal and wedding fashions, work wear styles, partywear, underwear and outlandish fads.

The way we played: Until the 1960s most Irish workers toiled a six-day week and leisure time was a precious and rare commodity, but we managed to enjoy ourselves in ways that seem enviably colourful to the modern screen-addicted eye!

Among those contributing to the series are Cork broadcaster John Creedon, Mike Murphy, Joe Duffy, Hugh Wallace, Ciara Kelly and Brendan Courtney, comedians Sil Fox, Ardal O’Hanlon, Colm O’Regan and Katherine Lynch, and musicians Mary Coughlan, Philomena Begley and Jerry Fish