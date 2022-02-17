It's showtime... for a variety of fab acts on Cork's stages this week

THE much-anticipated Showtime Favourites, which had to be postponed at the latter end of last year, is coming up this weekend at Cork Arts Theatre.

Performing will be Anne Bermingham (soprano), Michelle O’Brien (mezzo-soprano), Denis Lane (baritone) and Noel Somers (tenor), and the programme includes popular numbers from a variety of stage and screen successes, including The Student Prince, Showboat, The Sound of Music, Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Kiss Me Kate.

Musical direction is by Aileen Scriven, and the narrator for the evening is Ber Madden.

Tenor Noel Somers takes part in Showtime Favourites at Cork Arts Theatre this weekend.

Showtime Favourites runs this Friday and Saturday, February 18/19, at 8pm, and on Sunday, February 20, at 3pm. Book your tickets on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

The gift of laughter is a great thing, and at Everyman they are making that possible with a couple of great shows coming up that are sure to tickle the funny bone.

For example, Whoa Is Me, David Doherty’s new presentation, on Friday and Saturday, March 4/5.

“All the misplaced confidence of a waiter with no pad”, is how they describe this laughter-filled show.

And that great comedian and improviser Tony Cantwell brings his brand-new creation, Pony, on Sunday May 1.

If it’s the best of live music you are after, Eddi Reader is at Everyman on March 24, unbelievably celebrating 40 years on stage, while Friends! The Musical Parody will be here from Tuesday to Saturday, April 26-30, poking fun at the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-somethings in the hit TV show.

In the meantime, don’t forget to secure your tickets for The Crucible, Arthur Miller’s frightening drama about the Salem witch trials, on February 23/24, Jason Byrne with his On Your Marks, Get Set, Gig! on March 6, and Breandan de Gallai’s new show, Walls Talk, which blends mesmerising solo dance routines by this former Riverdance star with jazz songs from Gina Boreham. That’s on March 9/10.

Call 021 450 1673 or see www.everymancork.com for bookings.

There’s still time to catch that intriguing video installation/dance piece on the life of Ireland’s only female harbour master, Margaret Moloney, now running at the Firkin Crane. It has been created by dance artist Angie Smalis and performer Colin Gee, under executive artistic director Laurie Uprichard. Monday-Saturday (but not Sundays), 10am to 6pm.

Some lively shows are coming up at the Opera House. Bernard Casey with Local Gossip tomorrow night, The Three Tenors in full voice on Saturday night, again rescheduled from De Pandemic Days, and the evergreen and unmissable Fureys on Sunday night. Sing along with all those classic hits. Sarah Millican with Bobby Dazzler plays two nights next week, Monday and Tuesday, while on Thursday, February 24, the beautiful voice of Mary Black can be heard at the Opera House.

Something there to please everybody. Bookings on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

It’s good to see work starting on the rebuilding of the Briery Gap theatre in Macroom, after the long post-fire hiatus. We hear, however, that it is planned to remove the delightful original frontage entirely, and replace it with a blank flat face. Is that the case?

Theatres are meant to be decorative places, true palaces of entertainment and delight. There is enough blank concrete in today’s world already, don’t you think?

West Kerry singer Pauline Scanlon has just released The Bird In The Bush, a new single with video, and a taster from her forthcoming album, The Unquiet, due to be released in April this year.

The video features an emotive performance by dancer Siobhan Manson. See it on https//youtube.be/IVxYWVMf4zM.