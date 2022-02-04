The horrific story of a woman who tries to have it all...

EDEL Coffey is a new author to the world of fiction, but no stranger to writing or storytelling as she works as a journalist and broadcaster.

This background is very evident in the strength and professionalism of her writing style; her portrayal of journalism through the eyes of her characters is clearly written from lived experience.

As the title of her book suggests, her debut novel Breaking Point is a story about personal pressure experienced by women running on empty; never reaching the end of any task without feeling inadequate.

Susannah is mother to her two little girls - Emma, who is four, and six-month-old Louise. Returning to work quickly after Louise’s birth, Susannah is struggling to retain her status in the Manhattan hospital where she works as Professor of Paediatrics, to balance her TV commitments as family expert, and spend time with her two young children.

The warm summer’s morning that changed her life wasn’t very different to most mornings, with Susannah and her husband, John, rushing to get ready for work. Susannah isn’t very pleased when she realises John’s car is in the garage and she has to drop him off on her way.

Distracted, she rushes to her hospital commitments and barely takes a breath all morning until she is called to attend to her car alarm going off in the hospital car park.

In her haste to get to work, and running on auto pilot, Susannah has left Louise in the car in blistering heat. The detour to drop John had upset her routine, her busy mind obliterating her sleeping daughter in the back of the car.

Screaming as the realisation dawns on her, Susannah’s heart crumbles to discover her beautiful Louise is gone, the heat in the car making it impossible for her to breathe. Her baby daughter is dead and it is all her fault.

What follows is a horrific ordeal - a police enquiry, invasion of press, public and private criticism, and a growing distance between her and John. But none of it matters as the punishment she serves on herself is worst of all.

The prying eyes of the press are seldom far from Susannah - with one journalist in particular taking an obsessive interest in the case and prying more into the details than is healthy, given her own complicated background.

Breaking Point, though exaggerated at times, will hit a a very raw nerve for many working mothers in society, who are killing themselves slowly to balance career, relationships and parenting, never quite reaching potential in any role - as it really is impossible to have it all and something has to give.

This book points a lens on some hard facts about the lives of women, including for some being honest about their life plans not including motherhood.

It also reminds us that as a society we have a duty to stop judging and let people live their lives their way. As individuals, the sooner we accept that we are human, the happier we will hopefully be in this rapidly moving world we live in.

Breaking Point by Edel Coffey, published by Sphere. Available now

