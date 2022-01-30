Chef Neven Maguire samples a taste of Cork’s best seafood in TV series

IT has a reputation as the food capital of Ireland, and it’s Cork’s coastal fare that takes centre stage in the next episode of Neven’s Seafood Trails.

Chef Neven Maguire continues his culinary exploration of Ireland’s coastal delights with a whole episode dedicated the Rebel County on RTÉ1 on Wednesday, February 2 at 8.30pm.

He starts his trail in the heart of Cork city, at the award-winning Goldie seafood restaurant, where he meets its young Head Chef Aishling Moore (pictured on the cover of TV Week).

Aishling tells him about the restaurant’s ‘whole catch’ approach – taking whatever fish is landed locally and creating a new menu every day.

She then treats Neven to some mouth-watering dishes from her menu, including Buttermilk Fried Hake with Chilli Sauce, Lime Mayonnaise, and Bread & Butter Cucumber Pickles.

Still in Cork City, Neven heads to Nano Nagle Place, home to The Good Day Deli. Co-owner Kristin Makirere, known as ‘Mak’, who is originally from New Zealand, shares his recipe for Ika Mata – a traditional raw fish dish from the Cook Islands.

Mak makes his version of Ika Mata with Irish haddock, lemon and lime juice, coconut cream, red onion, chilli and pineapple.

He also invites Neven to try one of the most popular dishes on the menu; Fish Tacos made with Irish hake and served with coriander mayo, raw ‘slaw, pickled red onion and paprika chips.

Just outside the fishing village of Ballycotton is Shanagarry Beach, where Neven catches up with Patrick McNamara at the Trawler Boyz food truck.

It specialises in seafood take-out with fish sourced locally. Patrick shows Neven how to make a hearty Seafood Chowder with Cod, Smoked Haddock, Salmon, and a White Wine and Cream Sauce.

Neven is also treated to a Seafood Spice Box which is a feast of fried fish; cod trimmings, prawns, Dublin Bay Prawns and calamari mixed with a ‘top secret’ seasoning and served with chips.

Neven then calls in at the Kinsale Mead Co. Perhaps surprisingly for a honey-based drink, mead can be paired with seafood and Neven meets owner Kate Dempsey to find out more. She tells him how mead is the oldest known alcoholic drink in the world, dating back to 6,500 BC and treats him to a tasting session.

He samples the Kinsale Wild Red Mead, flavoured with Irish Wexford blackcurrants and dark cherries; the perfect accompaniment to monkfish.

Next, he tries Atlantic Dry Mead made with Orange Blossom Honey – a good pairing for oysters, and Atlantic Dry Mead White Port Barrel Aged which goes well with smoked salmon, sashimi or white fish.