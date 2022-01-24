Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 06:55

One man's quest to learn to read aged 51

Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51 airs on TV this week
One man's quest to learn to read aged 51

BROUGHT TO BOOK: Jay Blades leaves his repair shop to study reading skills

Gemma Dunn

JAY Blades is a shining example that anything is possible.

Six years ago, the restoration expert had all but given up on life. His marriage had broken down, his charity Out Of The Dark - where he taught disadvantaged youths to restore old furniture - had failed, and he was effectively homeless.

Car keys in hand, he had plans to end it all. It was only due to his ex-wife alerting the police to his disappearance and a good friend taking him in that he didn’t, he admits.

Yet today, less than a decade on, the 51-year-old upcycler’s odds - and outlook - couldn’t be more different, thanks in part to his TV presenting gig on The Repair Shop. the BBC hit which, now in its eighth series, invites a team of skilled restoration experts to breathe new life into much-cherished family heirlooms.

Now comes the next stage of his rehabilitation, as he takes part in the documentary, Jay Blades: Learning To Read At 51, on BBC1 on Wednesday at 9pm. Cameras follow him as he resolves to learn to read well enough to recite a story for his daughter’s 16th birthday.

Jay has struggled with the written word all his life and has the reading age of an 11 year old.

Using a system developed for use in prisons, he commits to learn to read with Read Easy, a charity where volunteers offer one-to-one coaching. 

Along the way, Jay offers a glimpse at how he gets by in day-to-day life without being able to read, meets pupils at school and other adults who struggle with reading and writing, and explores some of the very human stories behind the nation’s worrying literacy statistics.

“I pinch myself sometimes,” admits Blades of his new life. “I’ve been working non-stop, so I haven’t really had the chance to take on board what I’ve done. But (when I do) it’s just like, ‘Jesus Christ. You’ve done a lot’."

Read More

Corkman Jamie features on TV show First Dates

More in this section

New environmental group shine a light on beauty of Cork river New environmental group shine a light on beauty of Cork river
New ‘Dudes and Dogs’ walking group aims to boost mental health New ‘Dudes and Dogs’ walking group aims to boost mental health
Cork leader in Operation Transformation shares her grief behind the TV show experience Cork leader in Operation Transformation shares her grief behind the TV show experience
tveducationwellbeing
Artists, creatives and members of the public are invited to get involved in creative activities at Tramore Valley Park

Artists, creatives and members of the public are invited to get involved in creative activities at Tramore Valley Park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more