Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 01:00

TV series traces humble beginnings of Danny La Rue in Cork to superstardom

The Cork born female impersonator Daniel Patrick Carroll, is the focus of Shoulders of Giants tonight
TV series traces humble beginnings of Danny La Rue in Cork to superstardom

MY INSPIRATION: Rory O’Neill with Danny La Rue

WHEN Rory O’Neill was a kid in Ballinrobe in the 1970s, feeling a bit off kilter with his GAA playing peers, a vision in sequins and feathers came into his life via BBC’s The Good Old Days, filling his young heart with colour and hope.

That vision was a Cork-born female impersonator called Daniel Patrick Carroll; stage name Danny La Rue.

He was the highest paid TV entertainer in Britain during the spangled days of the ’70s and ’80s, but his association with UK TV and frequent appearances on The Royal Variety Show made him less celebrated in his homeland and few people knew he was actually Irish.

Determined to restore Danny La Rue to the pantheon of bona fide Irish greats, in Shoulders Of Giants on RTÉ1 tonight (Sunday, November 28) at 8.30pm, Rory traces his story from very humble beginnings in Cork city to his rise to stardom in the seedy clubs of 1950’s Soho, then onwards to superstardom on UK TV.

Rory discovers a man who was deeply Catholic and conflicted by his sexuality, which he had to keep secret for most of his career... a multi-millionaire who ended his days in 2009 bankrupt, living off the kindness of friends.

Read More

My Weekend: I love to support the local queens...

More in this section

Holly Bough Podcast 2: We talk to the man behind the Diffney Quiz Holly Bough Podcast 2: We talk to the man behind the Diffney Quiz
My Weekend: We are just like Santa's busy little elves preparing for The Polar Express to arrive in West Cork My Weekend: We are just like Santa's busy little elves preparing for The Polar Express to arrive in West Cork
Holly Bough Podcast: We chat to the Cork artist behind this year's stunning cover Holly Bough Podcast: We chat to the Cork artist behind this year's stunning cover
tv
My Weekend: I love to support the local queens...

My Weekend: I love to support the local queens...

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more