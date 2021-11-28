TV series traces humble beginnings of Danny La Rue in Cork to superstardom

WHEN Rory O’Neill was a kid in Ballinrobe in the 1970s, feeling a bit off kilter with his GAA playing peers, a vision in sequins and feathers came into his life via BBC’s The Good Old Days, filling his young heart with colour and hope.

That vision was a Cork-born female impersonator called Daniel Patrick Carroll; stage name Danny La Rue.

He was the highest paid TV entertainer in Britain during the spangled days of the ’70s and ’80s, but his association with UK TV and frequent appearances on The Royal Variety Show made him less celebrated in his homeland and few people knew he was actually Irish.

Determined to restore Danny La Rue to the pantheon of bona fide Irish greats, in Shoulders Of Giants on RTÉ1 tonight (Sunday, November 28) at 8.30pm, Rory traces his story from very humble beginnings in Cork city to his rise to stardom in the seedy clubs of 1950’s Soho, then onwards to superstardom on UK TV.

Rory discovers a man who was deeply Catholic and conflicted by his sexuality, which he had to keep secret for most of his career... a multi-millionaire who ended his days in 2009 bankrupt, living off the kindness of friends.