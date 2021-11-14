Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 15:27

Singer Nathan Carter’s love for Joe Dolan features on new TV series 

Shoulders of Giants starts on RTÉ tonight (Sunday, November 14)
Singer Nathan Carter’s love for Joe Dolan features on new TV series 

FAN: Nathan Carter follows Joe Dolan’s musical journey in Shoulders Of Giants

Sinead McCarthy

WHEN singer Nathan Carter was growing up in Liverpool, a visit to his grandmother’s house always came with an electrifying Joe Dolan soundtrack.

His grandmother, Ann McCoy, was a Joe Dolan superfan and she aroused a lifelong love for The Mullingar Bachelor in her beloved grandson.

Through the magic of digital technology, Nathan got to perform a posthumous duet with his hero on The Late Late Show in 2016, but he never got to meet the man who inspired his earliest interest in music and performance.

In the first episode of a new series called Shoulders Of Giants on RTÉ1 tonight, Sunday, November 14 at 8.30pm, he goes in search of the spirit of his musical hero to discover how a printer’s apprentice from Mullingar became an international superstar. Along the way, he meets Joe’s Brother Ben, who was in Joe’s band for his entire career; tracing Joe’s route to stardom via the parish halls and ballrooms of Ireland.

Nathan meets Seamus Casey; Joe’s ‘Colonel Parker’ – the man who managed his career and tracks down the very last of the Dazzling White Stage Suits that Joe made into his trademark.

In an emotional finale, Nathan gets to stand excitedly into the shoes of the giant; jamming with the remaining members of Joe’s band at the gorgeously preserved Rainbow Ballroom in Glenfarne, Co Leitrim.

Shoulders Of Giants is a six part series which follows six contemporary personalities as they pay tribute to the veterans who had an inspirational influence on their careers.

Each episode takes on the tone of a quest as the contemporary figure goes in search of the spirit of their predecessor, meeting their friends, colleagues and families – visiting the places where they lived, performed/played, wrote and recorded.

Read More

Holly Bough Podcast: We chat to the Cork artist behind this year's stunning cover

More in this section

New book charts the story of West Cork business - Jeffers of Bandon New book charts the story of West Cork business - Jeffers of Bandon
Cork-based food writer and regular Echo contributor is shortlisted for two awards Cork-based food writer and regular Echo contributor is shortlisted for two awards
My Weekend: When the gigs stopped during the pandemic, I realised how much singing meant to me My Weekend: When the gigs stopped during the pandemic, I realised how much singing meant to me
tv
Holly Bough Podcast: We chat to the Cork artist behind this year's stunning cover

Holly Bough Podcast: We chat to the Cork artist behind this year's stunning cover

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more