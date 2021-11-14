Singer Nathan Carter’s love for Joe Dolan features on new TV series 

WHEN singer Nathan Carter was growing up in Liverpool, a visit to his grandmother’s house always came with an electrifying Joe Dolan soundtrack.

His grandmother, Ann McCoy, was a Joe Dolan superfan and she aroused a lifelong love for The Mullingar Bachelor in her beloved grandson.

Through the magic of digital technology, Nathan got to perform a posthumous duet with his hero on The Late Late Show in 2016, but he never got to meet the man who inspired his earliest interest in music and performance.

In the first episode of a new series called Shoulders Of Giants on RTÉ1 tonight, Sunday, November 14 at 8.30pm, he goes in search of the spirit of his musical hero to discover how a printer’s apprentice from Mullingar became an international superstar. Along the way, he meets Joe’s Brother Ben, who was in Joe’s band for his entire career; tracing Joe’s route to stardom via the parish halls and ballrooms of Ireland.

Nathan meets Seamus Casey; Joe’s ‘Colonel Parker’ – the man who managed his career and tracks down the very last of the Dazzling White Stage Suits that Joe made into his trademark.

In an emotional finale, Nathan gets to stand excitedly into the shoes of the giant; jamming with the remaining members of Joe’s band at the gorgeously preserved Rainbow Ballroom in Glenfarne, Co Leitrim.

Shoulders Of Giants is a six part series which follows six contemporary personalities as they pay tribute to the veterans who had an inspirational influence on their careers.

Each episode takes on the tone of a quest as the contemporary figure goes in search of the spirit of their predecessor, meeting their friends, colleagues and families – visiting the places where they lived, performed/played, wrote and recorded.