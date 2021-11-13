Wedding of the Week: Cork couple got engaged at famous New York ice rink

THE Christmas tree at Rockefeller Ice Rink in New York provided the perfect backdrop for a wedding proposal.

Stephen O’Brien, from Noonans Road, got down on one knee and asked Aoibhe Kelleher, from Banduff, to marry him.

The couple, who live in Togher, first met back in 2015 when they were working in the same building.

Stephen O’Brien with Kieran Crowley (his best man) and Martin Cole (groomsman). The couple thanked Kieran for a special video collage together for them, which meant so much.

They were married at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne on Saturday, August 7.

The bride wore a dress from Sharon Gregory Design Studio in Mallow, Cork — it was customised to allow her detach the skirt, so she had a ballgown style for day and a slimmer fitting dress for evening and dancing.

“I mean it when I say it was my dream dress, exactly what I wanted to bring me from day to night,” the bride said.

Her shoes were purchased from Paradox London and accessories from Irish Company Rosie & Dott.

Stephen wore a three-piece Marc Darcy suit from Simply Suits, where they also sourced the groomsmen’s attire.

Bride Aoibhe, from Banduff, with her bridal party, Roisin Kelleher (sister) and Katrina O’Brien (Stephen’s sister).

Joining them were Aoibhe’s parents, two sisters, niece Emily and grandmother Josie, as well as aunts and uncles from both sides.

Stephen’s sister Katrina and aunts/uncles/cousins from both sides of the family also joined them for their special day.

The couple had their wedding reception at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island.

Aoibhe said: “We lit a special memorial candle at the beginning of our ceremony to remember Stephen’s mom Norma and other family members who have passed away and could not be with us on our day. Our church flowers and bouquets were all roses as these were Norma’s favourite flowers, provided by Wonderous Weddings.”

CUTTING THE CAKE: Aoibhe and Stephen enjoying their wedding reception — pictured with their three tier cake made by The Baker Boy.

The ceremony music was by the talented Claire Heffernan.

They held their reception at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa in Little Island — transported there by Tom from VW Weddings.

DJ Damien Sreenan kept the dance floor full all night. The bride and groom had their first dance to The One by Kodaline. The dance floor and sparklers were provided by Ted Dunne Entertainment.

ON THE DANCE FLOOR: Aoibhe Kelleher and Stephen O’Brien, who were married this summer. Pictures: Laura and Benny Photography

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

“Just getting to spend time with our closest friends and family.

“The sun shone down on us, we laughed, we cried, we danced, and it was so special to us to be able to spend that much needed time with our guests.

“It was the first wedding in a long, long time for many and we were just grateful to get glammed up and see everyone.”

