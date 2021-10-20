'I'm hearing my name a lot at the moment...' says Cork hotel worker Jazz - ahead of the annual music festival

TELL us about yourself;

I’m the Marketing Manager in the Imperial Hotel. It’s amazing working here and being part of the Imperial work family. Since joining in May, I’ve been involved in so many exciting projects including the reopening of the hotel sector, a brand refresh, sustainability planning, and just this weekend we launched Sketch, an exciting new cocktail bar in the Imperial Hotel.

The extensive cocktail menu at Sketch is created exclusively with Irish spirits paired with fresh local ingredients and garnishes, in keeping with the venue’s sustainability ethos to support local wherever possible.

The bar also serves a selection of birdcage tasting platters filled with local produce, and the venue will spill onto Pembroke Street, which is being redeveloped into Cork’s latest pedestrianised outdoor hospitality space, so it’s a very exciting space.

And now we’re busy getting ready for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival this weekend.

We have a great line up including Ladies Who Lunch, The Swinging Cats, Cosmic Funk and Velvin Lamont. It is, however, getting a bit confusing as I’m hearing my name ‘Jazz’ constantly at the moment!

How did I get to where I am? I started my career in marketing in 2014 after graduating from CIT/MTU when I moved to London. I worked with a recruitment agency for two years and then I moved into football marketing for over four years. Living over in London during the pandemic made me miss home so I moved back this year after almost seven years.

It’s great being back in Cork as there is truly no place like home, and I’m really enjoying being part of Cork’s hospitality industry.

Where were you born?

Queen Charlotte’s Hospital, Hammersmith, London. I moved to Cork just before I was two (both my parents are from Cork).

Where do you live?

I’m originally from the Old Blackrock Road but live in Carrigrohane now.

Family?

My parents and one sister. I also have a partner and a little girl Darcy (she’s 15 months).

Best friend?

It’s so hard to pick one, but I have to say Joanna Humphreys, we’ve been friends since we were in primary school in Our Lady of Lourdes.

I also have such a close group of friends from secondary school in St Angela’s. We have been friends for years.

Person you most admire?

My mum. She has always guided me on the right path while never forcing me to do anything I didn’t want to do.

She is honest and kind and is the best grandmother to my little girl.

Person who most irritates you?

I don’t have a specific person who annoys me but I do find some habits annoying like loud chewers or people who like to be the loudest person in the room.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

I recently got engaged in Ibiza, so that’s definitely memorable.

Besides that, I went to Bali a few years ago and it was amazing.

I loved it there and hope to go back.

Favourite TV programme?

The Office.

Favourite radio show?

I sometimes listen to Doireann, Donnacha and Carl on 2FM on my way into work.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I’m a woeful cook, I prefer to clean up after someone else has cooked. Although,I can make a risotto or a lasagne if needed.

Favourite restaurant?

It’s so hard to choose in Cork, there are so many great options here and it’s becoming more and more diverse, which is great. However, Thyme at 76 on the Mall (in the Imperial) is superb. It’s a sustainable restaurant, something I really feel passionate about.

Thyme at 76 on the Mall uses mainly Irish producers and the emphasis is on regional, seasonal and sustainability.

Last book you read?

Oh My God, What a Complete Aishling.

Best book you read?

The Kite Runner.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

I haven’t bought one in a long time but I don’t go a day without Spotify on the go.

Favourite song?

It’s so hard to pick one, but at the moment I’ll pick Electric Relaxation by A Tribe Called Quest.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Erykah Badu. Although I would also love to see Mos Def during the Jazz weekend.

Morning person or night owl?

Both. I wake up super early, even at the weekends when I try to have a sleep in, but I also stay up quite late. I don’t need much sleep, I’ve always been that way.

Your proudest moment?

Professionally, I’m really proud to have joined the Imperial Family and been a part of the opening of Sketch, a cocktail bar in The Imperial Hotel. Personally, I would say becoming a mum.

Spendthrift or saver?

I think a bit of both. I am quite sensible and save but you have to treat yourself and loved ones to live your life.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

There’s no footpath outside my house or transportation links.

Unless you want to bring your car everywhere there is no option to walk/take a bus, etc.

What makes you happy?

Going to gigs and nice dinners out.

How would you like to be remembered?

Professionally, I’d like to be remembered as creative and not doing things by the norm because it’s the easier option. Personally, as a good person and friend.

What else are you up to at the moment?

We just recently launched Sketch, a cocktail bar in the Imperial Hotel.

We are also looking forward to the Jazz Weekend at the Imperial Hotel. It’s great to see the festival back.

I’m looking forward to the buzz around the city, I’ve missed that.