Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 11:37

Would you like to feature in our special Halloween KidzZone?

We want Cork kids to send us their Halloween photos, drawings, poems or stories for our special KidzZone edition, out on October 25
DO you go to Cork's spookiest school? Or live in Cork's most haunted house? Do you have an amazing Halloween costume you'd like to show us? Or do you have the most fabulous Halloween decorations? Or maybe you have carved the most amazing pumpkin? Or you want to share with us your favourite Halloween game? 

We want Cork kids and Cork schools to share with us some of their Halloween creations - be it decorations you made at home or school? Or a story or poem you wrote to mark the holiday? Or maybe it's decorations or artwork you drew to celebrate the most spookiest time of the year? 

Send them to us through the form below and we will publish a section in our special KidzZone Halloween Special, out on Monday October 25.

The edition will be packed with puzzles, colouring and our big Halloween KidzZone quiz - which has a prize! 

See below how to get involved... (Deadline Wednesday October 20)

