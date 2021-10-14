Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 19:17

Author evenings at Waterstones for Irish Book Week

Cónal Creedon will be in conversation with Lisa McInerney. 

Grainne McGuinness

BOOK lovers are spoilt for choice next week, with Waterstones Cork hosting three separate author evenings as part of Irish Book Week.

On Tuesday, in conjunction with Cork City Library, the bookshop is holding the closing event of Cork, One City One Book 2021. This year’s book is The Art of Falling by Danielle McLaughlin and the author will be in conversation with Madeleine D’Arcy. The book, published by Hachette is Danielle’s first novel and she is also the author of short story collection Dinosaurs on Other Planets.

Danielle and Madeleine are also well known in the book community as the co-curators of Fiction at the Friary.

Debut novelists 

The following evening, Waterstones Cork presents an evening with two of Ireland’s most exciting debut novelists — Eimear Ryan and Cork native Jamie O’Connell. Eimear’s writing has appeared in Granta, Winter Papers, The Dublin Review and The Stinging Fly and her debut novel Holding Her Breath is published by Penguin. Jamie has had short stories highly commended by the Costa Short Story Award and the Irish Book Award Short Story of the Year and his first novel, Diving for Pearls, came out earlier this year.

Lisa McInerney and Cónal Creedon

On Thursday, it is the turn of Lisa McInerney and Cork’s own Cónal Creedon. Lisa is well-known for the trilogy, largely based in Cork, that began with The Glorious Heresies and ended with The Rules of Revelation, published early this year.

She was originally to have been in conversation with Kevin Barry but will instead be chatting with Cónal, who has just published his latest collection of stories — Pancho and Lefty Ride Again.

Tickets for all the events are free and can be booked at waterstones.com/events.

In accordance with Government regulations, a Covid cert will be required for attendance.

Review: Philadelphia, Here I Come! at Cork Opera House

Review: Philadelphia, Here I Come! at Cork Opera House

