Listen: New CD honours brave women and men of Cork who fought in the War of Independence

A NEW CD which honours the men and women who fought in the War of Independence was launched at St Peter's Vision Centre in Cork city.

Called 'Cork 1920: A City In Flames', the CD was conceived by John O'Leary as part of the Cork City Library project and the city council's 1920 commemorations.

It includes a performance of The Boy From Pouladuff by Louise Kelleher, great grand-niece of Volunteer Joe Murphy, who died on hunger strike in 1920.

Gifted songwriter John Murphy applied his talents to the project and brought it to life. The CD features 10 original songs written by John and one each by Tim O’Riordan and Cliff Wedgbury.

Great credit is due to the performers, whose commitment to the CD meant they recorded their songs and narrations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the guest speakers at the launch were Cllr John Sheehan Deputy Lord Mayor, Brian Geaney, City Council Assistant CEO, City Librarian David O Brien and recently retired City Librarian Liam Ronayn.