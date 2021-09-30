Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 08:00

Watch: Remembering the pirates that stormed a County Cork seaside village

Dario Cascio (The Sicilian Wanderer) continues to share some of his videos on Cork's favourite places and people. Here Dario visits a West Cork town, to learn about The Sack of Baltimore 
The Pirate Flag flying of the Dún na Séad Castle, Baltimore as a reminder that 107 inhabitants  taken in a pirate raid at the end of June 1631.

Dario Cascio

I’VE been wanting to visit Baltimore for ages, attracted by the famous beacon that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, so when I heard that pirates had stormed into the village centuries ago, that was a done deal.

On a sunny Saturday morning we started making our way to this beautiful place.

Got my camera ready, the kids were excited for this small trip.


As we passed through Bandon, Dunmanway and Skibbereen, I kept thinking about the story I was going to tell, about the terror a pirate attack brought to an otherwise quiet town, about how tough life was back then.

Baltimore Castle.
Pirates that sailed from Algeria caused mayhem and grief. The Sack of Baltimore happened on June 16, 1631.

Why did pirates sail from the Mediterranean all the way to Ireland? And why did they storm into Baltimore? Were the people of Baltimore betrayed? 

Learn a bit more in my video...

