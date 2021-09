WHEN the pandemic first reached Ireland in early 2021, and we adjusted to living very different lives for as long as necessary, one poem in particular brought comfort to many during the initial lockdown, reminding us that ‘the sun rises in spite of everything’.

Everything is going to be All Right by Derek Mahon was widely shared during those dark and sometimes scary months

Now that it is once again possible to meet and share communal experiences, the team behind Words By Water, Kinsale’s Literary Festival have announce plans for a very special evening to celebrate the life and work of Mr Mahon.

The Belfast-born poet, who had lived in Kinsale for decades, died late last year.

“Derek passed away in October and was rightly lauded as ‘one of the great poets of his native Ireland and of the English-speaking world’,” Festival chairperson Ruth McDonnell says.

“Now finally, one year on from his sad passing, we have the opportunity to mourn his loss and celebrate his great talent in the town he called home for so many years.”

A celebration of Derek Mahon will take place in the Trident Hotel on Saturday October 2.

The evening of poetry and song will feature John Spillane, David Peare, Alannah Hopkin, Matthew Geden, Gerry Wrixon, Katherine Boucher Beug and Joachim Beug.

Speakers will read selected favourite poems and John Spillane will share a new song, inspired by Derek’s poetry, with the audience on the night. This will be followed by a John Spillane concert.

A limited number of tickets are still available and can be booked online at wordsbywater.ie or by calling 086 2895 075.