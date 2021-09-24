Own a Cork city home for just €17.50

NESTLED in the sloping side streets of Cork city, there’s a house which someone is going to buy for €17.50.

The property is being raffled off and a lucky person will be the owner of a mortgage-free, city centre home.

Little more than 6 minutes from Grand Parade, and 12 minutes from UCC, south of the river on Evergreen Road, lies a quiet stretch of terraced houses with that old Cork City charm. One of them could be yours for the raffle ticket price of €17.50.

The house has a very long kitchen with floor ot ceiling glass doors that open out onto the garden.

The home’s façade is small, quaint and unassuming from the outside, but once you’re inside its spacious quality stretches out and is a great surprise. Just off the front doors there’s a study with a connecting room that was once used as AirBnB accommodation, as a small bedroom and small living area.

As you walk through the hallway, you enter a very long kitchen with floor to ceiling glass doors that open up into a terraced and tiered, long garden at the back.

Steeping onto the patio and into the garden, this private space offers serene seclusion with tall, mature poplar trees at the far end of the garden. There’s also a newly fitted barrel sauna there, with a plunge bath tub for those who enjoy hot and cold temperature treatments.

The sauna can also double as a relaxing, work from home pod, with fitted waterproof sockets for those who work or study remotely.

One of the bedrooms.

The upstairs master bedroom has an ornamental fireplace at the base of the bed and a window full of green leaves from the trees beyond, perfect for morning relaxation as the window is north facing and gets a nice blast of early sun.

The bathroom.

The bathroom is very modern with a sky light that fills the room with natural light during the day.

The upstairs living room is south facing and also has floor to ceiling, double glazed, glass doors, much like the kitchen. It faces out onto the garden and feels both perfectly private and effortlessly spacious, as no other homes can be seen from the couch as you sit and relax, only the long garden and the high trees.

The garden has been in constant bloom all summer as Paul O’Sullivan, the current owner, is a horticulturalist and over the years has planted a variety of interesting plants species – including a kiwi tree. Yes, actual kiwi fruit can be harvested every September.

Paul’s a farmer and his dream of owning a country home with land to farm seemed unattainable in the current housing climate, so he decided upon this venture and is delighted with the prospect of handing over the keys to someone who needs a home.

The view out to the garden, which is home to a variety of plants - including a kiwi tree.

His house is being raffled through a third party company, called Raffall, who oversee the legal proceedings, as well as the charitable donation that’s included. Paul’s charity of choice is the Our Garden, St Mary’s Primary Care Facility. They provide mental health support for people in need and it’s run by Helena Breathnach. Its gardens have a polytunnel, glasshouse, bee hives and chickens and offer hands on support through therapeutic gardening. They have suffered immensely as a result of last year’s lockdowns as they weren’t able to open to the people that needed them. They will receive 5% of the money raised through the draw.

The wooden sauna.

The raffle will take place on March 1, 2022, and the winner will also receive €5,000. A maximum of 50,000 tickets are on sale and if this threshold is not met by a long way, the money collected will be raffled off amongst the ticket purchasers.

If a prize isn’t provided by the host, the winners will receive 75% of all ticket sales, a Raffall guarantee. Follow the raffle on Instagram @win_this_gaff or more see https://raffall.com/249605/enter-raffle-to-win-unique-cork-city-home-sauna-hosted-by-paul-o- sullivan