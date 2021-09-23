What's on in Cork's theatres this week?

THE DoonShee production of Katty Barry, Queen of The Coal Quay, opened last night at the Cork Arts Theatre to a delighted audience.

Written and directed by Marion Wyatt, and with an original score composed by Jimmy Brockie, it’s from the same pen and directorial skill that gave us Dockers, Shawlies, When We Were Young, On Albert Road and The Sunbeam Girls, so you can be sure of rich Corkonian wit and colour.

Katty Barry, Queen of the Coal Quay is on at Cork Arts Theatre until Saturday October 2.

Celebrating the life and times of one woman who, in a city of rich characters, was truly unique, it has a strong cast including Marie O’Donovan, Pearse O’Donoghue, Angela Newman, Judy Donovan, and Jimmy Brockie.

It runs until Saturday, October 2 at 8pm. Booking on www.corkartstheatre.com, or by phone at 021 450 5624.

THE GLEN THEATRE

The Glen Theatre in Banteer has been getting packed houses for the last two weekends with its presentation of The Cause, a new work by Banteer native Sean O Deadaigh.

You still have a chance to catch it either this Saturday or Sunday, September 25/26.

The play, directed by Tadgh O Keeffe, takes place in the shadow of the burning of Cork, and the plot is centred around the capture of a British officer by members of the IRA Cork No1 Brigade. Curtain up at 8.30pm. Pre-booking is essential, and tickets can be obtained on 029 56239.

HSE guidelines are in place, with a vaccine certificate required for entry, and masks must be worn. But the show is going on, which is the main thing, and it really is great to see a Cork play written by a local, and staged in such a lively little theatre. We need more places to follow the example set by the Glen!

THE EVERYMAN

Eadaoin O’Donoghue’s new play, Heart Of A Dog, previews tonight and receives its official premiere at the Everyman tomorrow night, but it’s only on until Saturday, as it then heads for the Dublin Theatre Festival.

Directed by John O’Brien, it’s a witty comedy following the career of a scruffy mongrel who is turned into a man. The cast includes Derbhle Crotty, Matthew O’Brien, Steve Blount, Michael Grennell, Karen McCartney and Cathy White. 8pm start, and you do need to book in advance.

On Monday and Tuesday of next week, A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings is good viewing for both adults and children. Directed by Dan Colley, it explores the varied reactions of people to the appearance of a mysterious figure in their midst. Saint or sinner? Magical or mad? Everyone sees him differently.

That’s at 7.30pm, and family tickets are available.

All Everyman bookings on 021 4501673 or www.everymancork.com

CORK OPERA HOUSE

Things are getting busy backstage at the Opera House, with the preparations for the big autumn show, Brian Friel’s Philadelphia Here I Come, getting into top gear.

It opens on October 5 and is expected to draw the crowds, even though seating is still somewhat limited due to Covid.

Director Pat Talbot is delighted to have this play chosen as the big opening event for the Opera House, and it certainly is one of Friel’s best.

The basic storyline of a young man eagerly heading for America to find a better life is contrasted sharply with the feelings of his inner conscience who constantly reminds him of the past, of childhood memories, and of all the things he is leaving behind that he never realised he held dear.

It will provoke thought and nostalgia in audiences, even as they laugh delightedly at the comedic antics of the supporting characters.

In the meantime, they are keeping busy at the Opera House with a good mix of shows until Philadelphia. Rhod Gilbert next Tuesday, the Greatest Love of All (Whitney Houston’s musical legacy brought to life) on Wednesday, and on Friday, the Pink Floyd Experience. Something for everybody there! Call 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie.