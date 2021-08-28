Maura hosts hunt for a star make-up artist

POUT… Pose… Sparkle… Shimmer… Shine! TV star, model and influencer Maura Higgins, who first made headlines on Love Island in 2019, has got her own RTÉ TV show — all about make-up.

The 30-year-old from Longford presents Glow Up Ireland which starts on RTÉ2 on Thursday at 9.35pm.

In it, ten of Ireland’s best amateur make-up artists (MUAs for those not in the know!) are challenged in a range of assignments where they will show off their technical know-how, skill, artistry and imagination.

They have to create amazing make-up transformations and one will be crowned Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star and win a fantastic opportunity to further their professional career.

Among the ten is Cork hopeful Jade Foley.

The judges putting the 10 MUAs through their paces are industry professionals Cathyanne Mac Allister and Emma O’ Byrne.

With more than 35 years experience, Cathyanne has worked with design houses including Christian Dior, John Galliano, Roberto Cavalli, Givenchy and Dolce and Gabbana, along with countless editorials with Vogue, Harpers Bazaar.

Emma has been a make-up artist for 20 years and travelled the world, working on shows including Victoria Secret, Tom Ford, Victoria Beckham and Donna Karen in New York, as well as the likes of Gucci, Chloe and Versace.

Having been back-stage at the wedding of George and Amal Clooney, Emma went on to make up both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for their royal weddings.

The theme for the first episode is fashion, and celebrity fashion designer Colin Horgan is the guest judge. Originally from Kerry, Colin has been worn by Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Rita Ora, and Nicki Minaj.

For the first challenge, he has chosen ten different looks from his upcoming SS22 season launch at London Fashion Week this month, and the MUAs must create an editorial look considering the complete outfit and brief they have been assigned by Colin.

For the make up artists’ Creative Challenge, the theme is ‘Uniquely You’, and the MUAs are challenged to define and create a bold look that demonstrates to the judges and audience at home what makes them unique.

With more than three million followers on Instagram and almost a million on Tik Tok, Maura Higgins she has fronted her own one-off show Maura Higgins: You’re Joking Me! and appeared on the 2019 series of Dancing On Ice, as well as hosting This Morning. She is rumoured to be dating Strictly dance pro Giovanni Pernice.

See Wow! on Wednesday September 1, for a big interview with Jade.