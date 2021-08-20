Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 08:10

Hello campers! Kathryn is back on tour... and ends up in Cork

Travel presenter Kathryn Thomas is back to lend a hand when she returns for a second series of No Place Like Home on RTÉ1 at 6.30pm tomorrow, Sunday, August 22.
TRAVELS: Kathryn Thomas presents a second series of No Place Like Home on RTE1

Sinead McCarthy

IT’S been an 18 months like no other, and for many it’s meant a summer holiday like no other.

The restrictions of Covid have put staycations firmly on the map in Ireland, and the thorny issue of where to go in this glorious island has been much debated.

Building on the huge popularity of last year’s staycation series, this time she heads south from the most northerly point on the island of Ireland, Malin Head.

Her mission is to meander the western seaboard in her campervan for four weeks until she can’t go any further, crossing the finish line at the most southern tip of Ireland, Mizen Head in Cork.

The series is all about capturing the joy of life-long friends reuniting during a short break; the excitement of shared family adventures; the life-enhancing satisfaction of relaxing holiday experiences. In each episode, two well- known Irish faces will also take a short break together, and we’re with them all the way as they experience the delights of Ireland’s diverse landscape and activities.

In the first episode, Kathryn is joined by daughter Ellie, walking the rugged clifftops and dramatic landscapes of Malin Head.

She meets Micheal Gallagher — a Donegal postman who has delivered the goods around the Bluestack Mountains for 48 years and built up a reputation for predicting the Irish weather. Kathryn then meets a shopkeeper who has spent almost 70 years behind the counter, samples some of Donegal’s famous beaches, and takes Ellie on a walk across the Fairy Bridges in Bundoran.

Also, singer Tolü Makay and her friend poet, performer and writer Felicia Olusanya, AKA Felispeaks, hit Kilkenny city.

