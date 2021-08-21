Grab the remote: Here's what time Cork fans need to turn their TV on to watch the Rebels go for glory

THERE are Cork people approaching adulthood who have never known the thrill of an All-Ireland hurling victory.

Let that sink in for a moment, as the county prepares to roar on the Rebels tomorrow (Sunday), when they face defending champions and hot bookies’ favourites Limerick in the 2021 final.

Cork last lifted the Liam McCarthy cup 16 years ago, in 2005, and their last final was in 2013, so it will be a day to remember at Croke Park.

The match build-up is live on RTÉ2 from 2pm and Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm tomorrow (Sunday), with throw-in at 3.30pm.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be 40,000 fans in Croke Park, meaning many more than normal will be watching the spectacle unfold on TV.

Rebel fans can tune up for that by roaring on the hurling Minors when they play Galway in the All-Ireland final live on TG4 tonight at 7.15pm.

There is also a live double bill of All-Ireland Camogie quarter-final action in RTÉ2 today (Saturday), featuring Kilkenny v Wexford at 5pm, and Tipperary v Waterford at 6.45pm.

OTHER SPORTING FIXTURES

Elsewhere in the sporting world, it’s a busy weekend in the Premier League.

Liverpool kick things off at home to Burnley on BT Sport today at 12.30pm, seeking to capitalise on their opening weekend win, and that’s followed by Leeds United v Everton on Premier Sports at 3pm.

Newly-promoted Watford head south to take on Brighton in the evening game on Sky at 5.30pm.

The Sky double bill tomorrow sees Southampton host Manchester United at 2pm, then there is a tasty London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at 4pm.

The Monday night Sky match sees West Ham take on Leicester City.

The jubilation of Irish success at the Olympics has barely died down, but now it’s time for the Irish paralympians to take centre stage in Tokyo. The opening ceremony for the Paralympics in the Japanese capital takes place on Tuesday, and is shown live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ PLayer from 11.50am, presented by Daraine Mulvihill.

Evanne Ní Chuilinn presents highlights of that, and looks ahead to the Games, in a preview show on RTÉ2 that night at 7pm.

Catch shows every day then on RTÉ2, morning and evening.

Finally, Eilidh Barbour hosts highlights from the third and penultimate day of the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links on BBC2 at 11pm today, as the world’s greatest female golfers contest the fifth and final major of the year.