LIBERTY Terrace, the second collection of short stories from acclaimed Cork author Madeleine D’Arcy, will be published by Doire Press later this year.

Set in a fictional area of Cork city from 2016-2020, Liberty Terrace captures the highs and lows of everyday life from both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A former solicitor with experience as a Census Enumerator in 2016, Cork native and Fiction at the Friary co-founder D’Arcy took inspiration from the Irish Census, originally scheduled in April, 2021 but now postponed until 2022, for Liberty Terrace.

The publishers said D’Arcy has created a rich tapestry of stories all set in and around the fictional street; the residents of Liberty Terrace come and go over the years — their lives ebbing and flowing around each other in ways that are sometimes funny, sometimes dark and often both.

The cast of characters includes retired Garda Superintendent Deckie Google, a young homeless squatter, the mother of an autistic child working part-time as a Census Enumerator, the dysfunctional Callinan family, an ageing rock star, a trio of ladies who visit a faith healer, a philandering husband, as well as a surprising number of cats and dogs.

Liberty Terrace will be published in October and is available for €15 via preorder at Doire Press online.