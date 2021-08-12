Exciting theatre events coming up in Cork this week... and in the month ahead

THE Triskel Courtyard outdoor summer season is in full swing now, with our very own international soprano, Mary Hegarty, giving a live performance at 1pm today.

If all the tickets are gone, she is repeating the show on Sunday at 1pm.

Trad band Torcán (Jason and Robin Turk, Sean Murphy and Brian Leach) are there tonight (Thursday, August 12) at 6.30pm and 8.30pm; while the Cork Cello Quartet give two live shows tomorrow (Friday) at 1pm and 4pm. Then, on Saturday, the fifth in the series of Summertime Concerts features Corkonian jazz musicians Paul Dunlea and Cormac McCarthy.

The legendary Scullion are in on Saturday night, with two shows, but again we’re not sure if any tickets are left. The Courtyard season is proving very popular! Pre-booking is essential for all shows: 021 427 2022 or www.triskelartscentre.ie.

Equally popular is the Everyman outdoor season at Elizabeth Fort, where Raphael Olympio, KeSTine and Outsider YP come together for a unique concert of rap and hip-hop this Saturday at 7.30 pm. “Let’s make Cork the epitome of Irish hip-hop, is KeSTine’s war cry.

And on Sunday afternoon, Bosco’s Garden from the Lambert Puppet Theatre will delight younger theatregoers. Booking on everymancork.com or 021 450 1673.

It’s not until August 22, but already only limited tickets remain for The Murder of Michael Collins, a historical entertainment from master storyteller Paddy Cullivan, organised by The Round Room, live at the Courtyard in O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill.

Incorporating stunning visuals, songs, and historical gems, it will be an evening to remember. Seating limited to just 100, remember! 8pm start, booking online at https://uticket.ie/venue/o-mahony-s-of-watergrasshill, or direct from O’Mahony’s.

There are some exciting events coming up later this month and next, so we are telling you in advance.

The Design Pop Festival will be happening across the city both on the ground and online, from August 27 to 29, and it’s going to be the biggest yet. No fewer than seven architect, designer and food collaborations are working on seven different outdoor pavilions: Mark Horgan and River Club Bar at The River Lee Hotel; Play Nice studio and Currabinny at Wandesford Quay; Cook Architects and Ballymaloe foods at Elizabeth Fort; Alan Macilwraith of JCA Architects and Good Day Deli at Nano Nagle Place; Maser and Crawford Gallery Café at Emmett Place; Wilson Architects and Naturally Nourished at Penrose Dock; CCAE and Blackrock Castle Observatory at Blackrock Castle.

Design POP will also host more than 15 events at the outdoor festival HQ. And they are looking for volunteers! It’s a fantastic opportunity to make new friends and learn new skills. Event stewards, production assistants, and more are required.

If you are looking for work experience with festivals and concerts, if you have been to Design Pop previously and you want to get involved in the heart of the action, or if you are just up for a fun weekend and think you’d enjoy helping out then send an email to hello@designpop.ie.

The organisers stress that all social distancing regulations will be strictly adhered to and masks must be worn. Find out all the info on www.designpop.ie.

And coming up on September 11 and 12, a new two-day festival at Ballinacurra House in Kinsale from Coughlan’s Live Promotions.

The Great Beyond promises to be a brilliant weekend, showcasing the very best of local and national talent, amazing food and beverages, and beautiful surroundings.

Acts taking to the two stages over the two days include: BellX1, Lisa Hannigan, The Frank & Walters, Wallis Bird, The Scratch, Marc O’Reilly, Bernard Casey, Laura O’Mahony, Naked Animals, Paddy Dennehy, Rowan, Ultan Conlon, Cry Monster Cry, Robert John Ardiff, Míde Houlihan, The Céilí All-Stars, Les Salamandas, and the Cork City Samba Band.

Tickets went on sale last week and are going fast. Check with www.coughlans.ie to see if you can get some. More info on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coughlanslive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoughlansLive

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coughlansbarcork/.