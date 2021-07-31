Speedy and tasty! My chicken and tomato combo is a delight

I’M forever banging on about making your own food fresh from scratch. And for the majority of the time, this is absolutely the best way to guarantee what you’re eating and make sure the family are enjoying healthy nutritious meals.
Chicken in Tomato Cream Sauce with Buffalo Mozzarella
Ingredients (serves 4) 4 skinless chicken breast fillets 2 x 350g jars tomato and basil sauce 75mls fresh cream 125g pack Macroom Buffalo Mozarella Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Method Season chicken fillets and lay side by side in an ovenproof dish big enough to take them all in one layer.
Pour over tomato sauce to cover the chicken.
Pour over the cream. Slice mozzarella thinly and layer on top Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Bake in a preheated oven, Gas 5 375F 190C for 25 minutes or until bubbling and the chicken is cooked through.
Serve with new potatoes and greens or salad of choice.
Summer Strawberry Sundaes
Ingredients (serves 4) 400g strawberries hulled Few fresh mint leaves, torn Dusting of icing sugar 1 meringue base, broken 8 scoops chocolate ice cream of choice 4 tbsp whipped fresh cream Whole mint leaves and grated chocolate (optional) to finish Method Reserve four whole berries for decoration. Hull and quarter remaining berries and place in a bowl with mint and icing sugar. Leave to marinate for 15 minutes.
Puree half the berries and reserve.
Layer broken meringue pieces with ice cream scoops and berries in between, to fill four tall sundae glasses.
Finish with swirls of whipped cream, whole berries, mint leaves and grated chocolate
Wine choice
This chicken dish deserves a smooth and fruity Italian red to accompany. From Supervalu, a special offer this bank holiday weekend. I’m choosing Zonin Ventiterra Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, a bouncy fruity red with heaps of cherry fruit on the palate. It will wrap itself round the chicken nicely, and has enough acidity and herbaceous undertones to cope with the tomato sauce.
An easy gluggable red for this dish and other tomato based pasta dishes, find it on offer till 11th August at €9, down from €10.99. Makes a good barbecue red as well for the lighter meat offerings like chicken kebabs and drumsticks or lamb skewers.
RECEIPT
RECEIPT CHICKEN MAIN Tomato and Basil pasta sauce2 x 350g €4 Chicken fillets x 750g pack €6.50 Cream 225mls €1 Macroom Buffalo Mozarella 125g pack €2.99 Total: €14.49 STRAWBERRY SUNDAES Strawberries 400g pack €4 Chocolate Fudge Ice cream 2 x 500mls tubs €5.60 Meringue base €2.50 Whipped fresh cream 350ml tub €1.79 Total: €13.89 GRAND TOTAL: €28.38