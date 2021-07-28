A strawberry sensation

If you’re not into baking, this is the dessert for you. It’s beyond simple to make and really is a fresh-tasting natural strawberry tart with true flavours. I use frozen strawberries for the mousse and save the delicious fresh strawberries for the top. It is impressive and delicious.

Simple Strawberry Mousse Tart with Toasted Macadamia

Base

Ingredients

320gr ginger nut biscuit

50gr toasted chopped macadamia nuts

80gr melted butter

Method

Line the base of a 10in tart tin with removable base with a disk of parchment and butter the sides of the ring.

First prepare the biscuit base.

Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.

Add in the macadamia.

Mix with the melted butter and press firmly into the sides of the tin first, then flatten the remainder onto the base of the tin.

Bake at 150C for 10 minutes.

Allow to cool and then prepare the strawberry mousse.

Strawberry puree

Ingredients

500gr frozen strawberries

Juice of 1 lemon

100gr caster sugar

Method

Put the fruit, lemon juice and sugar in a medium sized poy.

Bring to the boil over low heat, then simmer gently for 5 to 10 minutes until the fruit is soft and syrupy.

Using a hand blender, puree until smooth, be careful it doesn’t splash — if you are unsure wait until it cools to puree.

Set aside to cool fully.

Strawberry Mousse

Ingredients

400gr mascarpone cream cheese

20gr icing sugar

240gr strawberry puree

200gr cream

2 tsp vanilla extract

20gr extra toasted macadamis nuts.

Method

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the mascarpone a little until smooth.

Add the strawberry puree and vanilla and mix again.

Lightly whip the cream the whisk in into the strawberry cream cheese mix.

Add the icing sugar then whisk briskly to thicken the whole mixture.

Scrape into the prepared base and spread gently, allowing soft peaks.

Chill until set.

When ready to serv,e top with freshly sliced strawberries and scatter with some macadamia nuts.