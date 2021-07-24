You'll fall for this fab fishy treat — hook, line and sinker

SUMMER is made for seafood. A fabulous feast of fish catches all the right compliments this time of year! It perfectly balances the lightness of the season in a tasty way.
Salmon in Pesto Cream
Ingredients (serves 4) 350g penne pasta Good knob of butter 1 bunch of spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped (including the green bits) 600g salmon fillet, skinned and cut into chunks 150g tub fresh basil pesto 200mls fresh cream Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Squeeze of lemon juice Method Cook pasta in a large pan of boiling salted water till just al dente.
When the pasta is almost ready, melt butter in a non-stick skillet.
Add spring onions and cook over gentle heat til just softened.
Add the fish and stir in the pesto.
Add cream and season. Cover with a lid then bring to just bubbling for a few minutes, till the fish is just cooked through and opaque.
Check seasoning and add lemon juice.
Drain pasta and divide between four serving bowls.
Top with the fish and sauce and stir through lightly in each bowl.
Serve immediately.
Flambeed Cherries
Ingredients (serves 4) 50g butter 2-3 tbsp brown sugar, (to taste) 500g ripe cherries, pitted Juice and finely grated zest of a large orange 200mls water 1sachet of arrowroot Splash of brandy or rum Method Melt butter with sugar in a heavy bottomed skillet over low heat. Stir till dissolved.
Add the cherries, orange juice and zest and water and stir to combine. Simmer for 3 minutes or until the cherries begin to soften and release their juice.
While this is happening, mix the arrowroot to a thin paste with a little extra water. Reserve.
Add the alcohol to the cherries and tilt the pan to ignite, or use a lighter. Stand well back.
When the flames have died down, stir in the arrowroot paste to thicken up the sauce.
Pour the warm cherries and sauce over ice cream to serve.
WINE CHOICE
Aldi is showing off a fantastic summer wine range in store this month. Choose from a selection of reds and whites, starting as little as €5.99 a bottle. I’m going for something a little bit more expensive than that for this fish dish. But it still won’t break the bank. Try the appealing and juicy Pinot Gris from France.
A stunner of a white for fish dishes, where its whitecurrant and white peach fruit provides a clean balance of flavours for the fish and sauce. Catch a whiff of fresh basil on the fragrance of this white wine as well. A beautiful match for any fish dish, from this smart pasta supper to a plate of fish and chips! Find it in Aldi now at €8.49 a bottle.
MAIN DISH RECEIPT
Fresh salmon fillet 600g €14 approx
Fresh basil pesto 150g tub €1.45
Cream 200mls €1
Penne pasta 1kg 94c
Lemons x 3 net €1
Total: €18.39
DESSERT RECEIPT
herries, €6 approx
Arrowroot 6 Sachet pack €1.39
Total: €7.39
GRAND TOTAL: €25.78