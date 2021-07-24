You'll fall for this fab fishy treat — hook, line and sinker

SUMMER is made for seafood. A fabulous feast of fish catches all the right compliments this time of year! It perfectly balances the lightness of the season in a tasty way.

Even better when it’s eaten outdoors, especially if you happen to live by the sea, as many folks do in the county of Cork!

This weekend, I’m using organic salmon for a very easy but stylish dish. The fish is cooked briefly in a cream sauce flavoured with pesto, then served with a pasta of choice. It would be very good with linguine or tagliatelle if you want to get super chic! I’ve chosen penne as the hollow tubes catch some of the sauce inside while you stir the topping through.

There’s lots of fresh basil about in the supermarkets and farmers’ markets to make your own pesto if you wish.

For speed and convenience, I’ve used a good ready made fresh pesto, now in the chill cabinets of most supermarkets. Time is of the essence when the sun is out! Some Irish fresh cream added to the pesto and fish as it cooks gives a little taste of luxury and decadence.

When it comes to dessert, life is just a bowl of cherries! As much as I love our own homegrown strawberries this time of year, I also adore the fresh cherries from abroad that are in the shops now.

There’s something about biting into a plump ripe cherry and feeling the juice run in your mouth that makes you feel very summery indeed!

This weekend’s pud is a flaming hot one — quite literally! Cherries are cooked briefly over gentle heat then with a drop of brandy or rum, whatever takes your fancy.

You need nothing more with them than a good quality ready made ice cream — or your own homemade ice cream if you’re so inclined.

Happy summer eating this weekend!

Salmon in Pesto Cream

Ingredients (serves 4) 350g penne pasta Good knob of butter 1 bunch of spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped (including the green bits) 600g salmon fillet, skinned and cut into chunks 150g tub fresh basil pesto 200mls fresh cream Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Squeeze of lemon juice Method Cook pasta in a large pan of boiling salted water till just al dente.

When the pasta is almost ready, melt butter in a non-stick skillet.

Add spring onions and cook over gentle heat til just softened.

Add the fish and stir in the pesto.

Add cream and season. Cover with a lid then bring to just bubbling for a few minutes, till the fish is just cooked through and opaque.

Check seasoning and add lemon juice.

Drain pasta and divide between four serving bowls.

Top with the fish and sauce and stir through lightly in each bowl.

Serve immediately.

Flambeed Cherries

Ingredients (serves 4) 50g butter 2-3 tbsp brown sugar, (to taste) 500g ripe cherries, pitted Juice and finely grated zest of a large orange 200mls water 1sachet of arrowroot Splash of brandy or rum Method Melt butter with sugar in a heavy bottomed skillet over low heat. Stir till dissolved.

Add the cherries, orange juice and zest and water and stir to combine. Simmer for 3 minutes or until the cherries begin to soften and release their juice.

While this is happening, mix the arrowroot to a thin paste with a little extra water. Reserve.

Add the alcohol to the cherries and tilt the pan to ignite, or use a lighter. Stand well back.

When the flames have died down, stir in the arrowroot paste to thicken up the sauce.

Pour the warm cherries and sauce over ice cream to serve.

WINE CHOICE

Aldi is showing off a fantastic summer wine range in store this month. Choose from a selection of reds and whites, starting as little as €5.99 a bottle. I’m going for something a little bit more expensive than that for this fish dish. But it still won’t break the bank. Try the appealing and juicy Pinot Gris from France.

A stunner of a white for fish dishes, where its whitecurrant and white peach fruit provides a clean balance of flavours for the fish and sauce. Catch a whiff of fresh basil on the fragrance of this white wine as well. A beautiful match for any fish dish, from this smart pasta supper to a plate of fish and chips! Find it in Aldi now at €8.49 a bottle.

MAIN DISH RECEIPT

Fresh salmon fillet 600g €14 approx

Fresh basil pesto 150g tub €1.45

Cream 200mls €1

Penne pasta 1kg 94c

Lemons x 3 net €1

Total: €18.39

DESSERT RECEIPT

herries, €6 approx

Arrowroot 6 Sachet pack €1.39

Total: €7.39

GRAND TOTAL: €25.78