A coffee cake for vegans

Vegan Coffee Cake

There really is nothing like a deadline to produce results. I needed a vegan wedding cake recently — I had one year’s notice and an extra year due to the pandemic but still only managed to find a recipe I’d happily use in the last month.

Coffee cake that happens to be vegan, that’s how I describe delicious cakes that should be made whether you are vegan or not. This cake is moist and delicious but light at the same time. The white version of a boiled butter icing is light and smooth and not overloaded with sugar, which often happens. So if your looking for a great coffee cake that’s a bit different, this is the one.

Ingredients

300gr cream flour

75gr ground almonds

300gr soft light brown sugar

1 ½ tsp. bread soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

¾ tsp. salt

3 tbsp. Instant Espresso Powder

360 ml oat milk

3 tsp. vanilla extract

180 ml sunflower oil

1½ tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180Â˚C

Oil the sides two 8-inch* cake pans and line the bottoms with disks of parchment paper.

Sift the cream flour, cinnamon, bread soda and salt into your mixing bowl and add light brown sugar instant coffee powder. Mix together.

In a jug put oat milk, vanilla extract, oil and vinegar and whisk together.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk quickly until there are no lumps.

Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared 8-inch cake pans and smooth down.

Bake for 30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the center each of the cakes comes out clean.

Let the cakes cool for a few minutes before removing them from the cake pans and placing onto a wire cooling rack to cool completely before frosting.

When the cakes have cooled completely, frost them and then place the frosted cake into the fridge for an hour for the frosting to set.

Vegan icing for 8 inch

Coffee cake

Ingredients

240 oat milk

28 gr corn flour

50gr creamed coconut

30 maple flavor syrup

400gr dairy free butter

100gr icing sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Method:

Whisk together the oat milk and corn flour.

Put in a saucepan and simmer gently until thick.

Take off the heat and stir in the golden syrup and the grated creamed coconut.

Scrape into a clean bowl and chill thoroughly.

Once thoroughly chilled place this base in a mixing bowl with a spade attachment and beat on high speed whilst adding diced cold vegan butter.

Remove 1/3 of the icing and add cooled instant coffee dissolved in the smallest amount of boiling water.

Spread this on the first layer of cake, top with the next layer of cake then cover with the vanilla icing.