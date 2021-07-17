Wedding of the Week: School holiday in Greece sparked romance for Cork couple

A school trip to Greece sparked romance for this West Cork couple.

Catherine Crowley and John Murphy who live in Dunmanway, both mental health nurses working in Cork University Hospital, wed on June 4.

They lived in Edinburgh for five years where Catherine was completing her general nursing degree and John also completed mental health nursing.

Catherine with her bridal party.

They returned to Ireland in May 2019 to live in Dunmanway, where Catherine is from, while John is from Drinagh originally.

They first met in school, but it was a number of years later, during a school holiday to Greece that they first began to know each other and things sparked from there.

They got engaged in April 2019 on a holiday to Australia, in Hamiliton Island on their anniversary. They were married in Dunmanway Church on June 4.

Catherine and her father, with bridal party outside Dunmanway Church.

The groom and his bestman, groomsmen and page boy.

The bride bought her dress in Vows Blarney while her rainbow club shoes were from Cinderella’s closet in Cork. Accessories were all from Rosie and Dott website. Julianne Creed from Juliannes hairdressers in Dunmanway did the bride’s hair while Rosie O’Connell did make up.

John rented his suit from Denis Deasy Rossmore and bought all of the groomsmen shoes in Kevin O’Regans in Clonakilty.

Both immediate families were in attendance, including the bride’s mother Elizabeth, father Cornelius and sister Mary Teresa and her husband Vincent. John’s immediate family included Martha, John (groom), Anthony, Claire, Seamus, Timothy, Catherine and Padraig. Johns mother Teresa and his father James were also there.

The bride was full of praise for all the suppliers who helped make their day so special.

Arundo, played traditional Irish music at their ceremony.

Meanwhile the reception was hosted in Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty.

They were wed at Dunmanway Church, folllowed by a reception at Fernhill Clonakilty.

The cake was from Daisy Chain Cakes, Rachel from Ballydehob.

Their first song was ‘Bonfire heart’ by James Blunt.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

Catherine said: “Walking up the aisle with my father and our families and friends being there was so special to me as everyone who was there meant so so much to us.”

The couple gave a special mention to videographer Anthony Flemming and photographer Sean Jefferies who provided a fantastic service throughout the day.