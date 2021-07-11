Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 08:00

Concert in Cork cave features on TV show this week

The concert, set to air later this week, features a host of top names
Lyra performing in Mitchelstown Cave

John Dolan

IN December, 2020, a concert called Subterranean Sessions — songs from beneath the surface of the earth — was recorded in the beautiful Mitchelstown Cave in north Cork.

You can now see the stunning results, as Subterranean Sessions airs on RTÉ2 on Thursday at 10.30pm.

The show is presented by Roisin O and Barry Murphy and features performances from Lisa Hannigan, Gavin James, Paul Noonan, Lyra, Talos, Eve Belle, Moncrieff and Roisin O. The recordings were part funded by the Department of Culture.

