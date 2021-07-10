Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 08:00

Wedding of the Week: After 13 years together... this Mayfield couple are Mr and Mrs

These newly weds met when they were youngsters and went to the same secondary school
Lisa Kelleher and Paul Hickey, from Mayfield who met when they were youngsters and went to Mayfield Community College together. Pictures: James O'Driscoll

Elaine Duggan

THIS Cork couple met as kids as they lived in the same neighbourhood and went to the same school.

 Lisa Kelleher with daughter Taylor.
Now, 13 years an item, Lisa Kelleher and Paul Hickey became Mr and Mrs, having wed on March 12, 2021, at Vienna Woods Hotel.

The couple were married at Vienna Woods Hotel.
The couple, who went to Mayfield Community School, live in Ballinderry Park. They were engaged in 2019 in Spain on their first family holiday.

Recalling the preparations for the day, Lisa said: “My mom paid for my dress, which we got from The Moderne in the city centre.”

The happy couple at their reception, also hosted in the Vienna Woods Hotel.
Due to Covid restrictions, they only had seven guests, including their daughter Taylor, Lisa’s mom Dorothy, Paul’s parents June and Paul, Lisa’s oldest brother Nelius, and Paul’s oldest sister Lorna.

Lisa originally had six bridesmaids, but with the restrictions, she had none at the wedding ceremony. However, they had a Zoom call to ensure most of their family could be involved in some way.

The bride said they had such a beautiful day.
They were wed at Vienna Woods Hotel, followed by a reception. Lisa said: “It was absolutely beautiful and the staff were lovely.”

The cake was by her sister-in-law's aunt.
The cake was made by her sister-in-law’s aunt, while the couple had their first dance to Lonestar song Amazed.

Paul with his grandad Billy from Farranree.
Lisa said: “The most memorable part was getting in the car and going to Paul’s grandparents’ house to see them.”

Billy with his grandmother Kathleen, from Farranree.
Paul’s grandparents are Billy and Kathleen and they are living in Farranree.

