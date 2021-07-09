A truce made, trains attacked, man shot dead and another kidnapped

The Macroom to Cork train was held up near Bishopstown yesterday evening after obstacles were placed on the line. All the mail was taken away but recovered to-day having been opened and examined.
Spriggs, Strawberry Hill Shot Denis Spriggs was shot last night in Blarney Street and subsequently died from his wounds. It is said he was fired at on attempting to escape from Crown forces.
Court
Kate Carroll, no fixed address, was charged by Constable Halling with being drunk and disorderly on the Grand Parade at 2.15 am last Saturday morning. She was screaming and shouting. Sergeant Flynn said there were several convictions against her but she had never been charged with neglecting her children. Patrick Crowe, no fixed address, was charged by Head Constable Browne with the larceny of 25 shirts from the premises of Alex. Grant & Co., Grand Parade. Evidence was given that accused attempted to pawn one shirt, more were found at his lodgings and 14 more again in the yard of another house at 17 James Street.
Workhouse Kitty Hannigan, native of Tipperary Town, has died at the extraordinary age of 109. When her husband John was alive some 30 years ago, the pair made their living as pedlars in rural districts. They had no family. The old woman enjoyed good health and a clear intellect ‘til a few years ago.
After six weeks of tropicality we forget that time was when rainfall frequently overwhelmed our sewerage and drainage systems and the overflow went in torrents along the streets to an already full Lee. Some years back, it is told, a foreign sailor was staying on Merchant’s Quay during a lengthy spell of Cork rain. He burst from his “moorings” at last in wrath and plunged into the drenching night. “Did it never rain before in the history of your town?” said he to a group of men at a corner. One of them removed his pipe, looked at the stranger, and said, “you don’t call this rain, guv’nor, ‘tis only a dampish spell”. The sailor glanced at the black sky in despair and plunged again into the downpour muttering, “and this is the d--- country that wants Home Rule!”