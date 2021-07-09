A truce made, trains attacked, man shot dead and another kidnapped

Truce on Monday!

STRIKING scenes were witnessed in the street during the Peace Conference at the Mansion House in Dublin yesterday. The Rosary and the Litany were devoutly recited and General Macready was greeted with cheers on driving up in uniform to be received by the Lord Mayor. Finally, it was revealed that a Truce had been settled to start at noon on Monday (July 11). Mr. de Valera has written to Lloyd George accepting the invitation of two weeks ago to meet in London for discussions. In Cork, the intense interest in the proceedings of the Peace Conference was evidenced by the numerous inquiries made at the Examiner Office. Callers wanting to learn the latest were constant up to curfew and, after curfew, the telephone was busy ‘til midnight.

Truce Terms

In his address to the people, Mr. de Valera said that Ireland’s representatives will do their utmost to secure a just and peaceful settlement in the negotiations to be initiated. Should force need to be resumed, Ireland must be ready to take up the struggle once again. But for now, all attacks on Crown forces and police to cease; use of arms prohibited; interference with property to be abstained from and any action likely to disturb the peace and draw interference from the military to be discontinued.

From the other side, all raids and searches by military and police will cease; military activity will be restricted to supporting police in normal civil duties; curfew is withdrawn; there will be no further dispatch of reinforcements from England and police functions in Dublin to be carried out by the D.M.P. Auxilaries have since been observed walking leisurely around Dublin, talking with civilians regarding peace prospects. Bicycle rewstrictions are suspended.

Surprise and Gratification

The completeness of the Truce and the restoration of something like a condition of normality for the country have created universal surprise and gratification. Life has become such a harassed and restricted affair that an immense sigh of collective relief has been evoked by the outcome of last night’s proceedings.

Monday, and the promise it gives of the blessings of a sustained peace, cannot come soon enough.

Cork Train Attacked

At dinner hour yesterday, the Dublin-Cork train was attacked from a bridge two miles outside the capital with bombs, petrol and machine guns.

Nearly 100 soldiers in the carriages escaped injury.

Several civilians were wounded, including a man named Rossiter who is employed by Mr. Parkinson the horse trainer, he had his two legs nearly blown off.

Spriggs, Strawberry Hill Shot

Denis Spriggs was shot last night in Blarney Street and subsequently died from his wounds. It is said he was fired at on attempting to escape from Crown forces.

Mallow Kidnapping

An ex-soldier named MacPherson was kidnapped at Mallow two mornings ago and nothing further heard of him ‘til yesterday when his body was found in a boreen at Knockpogue. He had been shot through the heart and labelled ‘Convicted Spy’. Deceased had reached the rank of colour-sergeant in the Dublin Fusiliers and was married with four children.

Macroom Train Held Up

The Macroom to Cork train was held up near Bishopstown yesterday evening after obstacles were placed on the line. All the mail was taken away but recovered to-day having been opened and examined.

Spriggs, Strawberry Hill Shot Denis Spriggs was shot last night in Blarney Street and subsequently died from his wounds. It is said he was fired at on attempting to escape from Crown forces.

Court

Kate Carroll, no fixed address, was charged by Constable Halling with being drunk and disorderly on the Grand Parade at 2.15 am last Saturday morning. She was screaming and shouting. Sergeant Flynn said there were several convictions against her but she had never been charged with neglecting her children. Patrick Crowe, no fixed address, was charged by Head Constable Browne with the larceny of 25 shirts from the premises of Alex. Grant & Co., Grand Parade. Evidence was given that accused attempted to pawn one shirt, more were found at his lodgings and 14 more again in the yard of another house at 17 James Street.

Dies at 109 in Tipperary

Workhouse Kitty Hannigan, native of Tipperary Town, has died at the extraordinary age of 109. When her husband John was alive some 30 years ago, the pair made their living as pedlars in rural districts. They had no family. The old woman enjoyed good health and a clear intellect ‘til a few years ago.

Phew! What’s happened to Cork’s weather?

After six weeks of tropicality we forget that time was when rainfall frequently overwhelmed our sewerage and drainage systems and the overflow went in torrents along the streets to an already full Lee. Some years back, it is told, a foreign sailor was staying on Merchant’s Quay during a lengthy spell of Cork rain. He burst from his “moorings” at last in wrath and plunged into the drenching night. “Did it never rain before in the history of your town?” said he to a group of men at a corner. One of them removed his pipe, looked at the stranger, and said, “you don’t call this rain, guv’nor, ‘tis only a dampish spell”. The sailor glanced at the black sky in despair and plunged again into the downpour muttering, “and this is the d--- country that wants Home Rule!”