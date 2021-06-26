Watch: Did you know this Cork church has 36 tons of Sicilian marble

WHEN I read about a church in Cork that contains 36 tons of Sicilian marble, I immediately grabbed my camera and left the house.

Nothing was more important to me in that moment than visiting the church of St. Peter and Paul’s, right off St. Patrick’s Street.

I went in, opened my tripod, positioned the camera to the angle I wanted and, as I started to shoot the video, all I could see on my screen was the face of an old man staring directly at me.

I looked up, the man firmly said: “What’ ya doing here, lad?”.

I explained that I was getting some footage for my project, he stared at me for about 10 seconds straight, then leaves without saying a word.

Phew, back to work!





Two minutes later, I felt someone grabbing my coat from my shoulders. It was an old woman this time, and as I turned my face to her, she immediately said: “Are you here to spy on us?”.

I didn’t know what to say and, as I was searching for the best possible answer, the lady said: “Are you with the government? Are you here to see if we are wearing a mask and we’re in the church for just 15 minutes at the time?”.

I instantly felt like hugging her, she was genuinely worried I was some kind of spy, but no hugs allowed in times of Covid, so I showed her my website and told her about the Sicilian marble.

The lady finally trusted me and started telling me about how she’s been a regular in that church for the past 75 years.

I also enjoyed a trip down memory lane as she listed all the weddings, confirmations and baptisms she went to during the years.

Here in this church, in Cork City, Sicilian and Irish people are united again through three very familiar phases: strong suspicion, mild trust and (finally) full disclosure.

This is who we are, like.

Hope you will enjoy the video, the wood carving in this church is pure magic!