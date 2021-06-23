We have started to write new music since restrictions have eased and just can't wait for everyone to hear them

Tell us about yourself:

My name is Ian Walsh, and I am the drummer with Cork band Pontious Pilate and the Naildrivers. I have been in the band since the start, as I am the founding member and I still love what we do. I am also a Mature student in my final year at UCC. We recorded a bunch of songs last year prior to COVID 19 and we are delighted to putting them out on FIFA records over the next while.

Where were you born?

St Finbarr's hospital, Cork, 1975.

Where do you live?

Cork city.

Family?

I am happily married.

Best friend?

My wife, Strict, and Sean and Dave from the band.

Earliest childhood memory?

Trying to grab the candles from the birthday cake, I was 1 or 2.

Person you most admire?

Lemmy from Motorhead.

Person who most irritates you?

Donald Trump.

Who would you like to see as Minister for Finance and why?

Richard Boyd Barrett, they are practical, no nonsense, and in regular people's interest. Or Eddie Hobbs.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

San Francisco 2011. Such a cool place.

Favourite TV programme?

Line of duty of course.

Favourite radio show?

Howard Stern.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I hate cooking/ I was a chef a long time ago.

Favorite restaurant?

Sage in Midelton or Arthur Maynes.

Last book you read?

The survival guide for newly qualified social workers by Helen Donnellan.

Best book you read?

White line fever, The life of Lemmy.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Live at the mill by Paradise Lost.

Favourite song?

The Witch by the Cult.

One person you would like to see in concert?

The Clash- London Calling era.

Do you have a pet?

I have three dogs, Toby, Sue and Minnie.

Morning person or night owl?

Night owl for sure.

Your proudest moment?

Being part of this band for so long/ Saving a life at work.

Spendthrift or saver?

Spend it, life's too short.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Better supports in areas youth and community work, addiction, and homelessness. Which often are all linked together.

What makes you happy?

Music.

How would you like to be remembered?

He was sound, a great drummer and fun.

What else are you up to at the moment?

We have released ‘Own Your Spectrum’, our new single on FIFA records. And we are preparing for an album release later this year. We hope live music will be back soon when some sort of normality returns. We have started to write new music since restrictions have eased and just can't wait for everyone to hear them.