My name is Ian Walsh, and I am the drummer with Cork band Pontious Pilate and the Naildrivers. I have been in the band since the start, as I am the founding member and I still love what we do. I am also a Mature student in my final year at UCC. We recorded a bunch of songs last year prior to COVID 19 and we are delighted to putting them out on FIFA records over the next while.
St Finbarr's hospital, Cork, 1975.
Cork city.
I am happily married.
My wife, Strict, and Sean and Dave from the band.
Trying to grab the candles from the birthday cake, I was 1 or 2.
Lemmy from Motorhead.
Donald Trump.
Richard Boyd Barrett, they are practical, no nonsense, and in regular people's interest. Or Eddie Hobbs.
San Francisco 2011. Such a cool place.
Line of duty of course.
Howard Stern.
I hate cooking/ I was a chef a long time ago.
Sage in Midelton or Arthur Maynes.
The survival guide for newly qualified social workers by Helen Donnellan.
White line fever, The life of Lemmy.
Live at the mill by Paradise Lost.
The Witch by the Cult.
The Clash- London Calling era.
I have three dogs, Toby, Sue and Minnie.
Night owl for sure.
Being part of this band for so long/ Saving a life at work.
Spend it, life's too short.
Better supports in areas youth and community work, addiction, and homelessness. Which often are all linked together.
Music.
He was sound, a great drummer and fun.
We have released ‘Own Your Spectrum’, our new single on FIFA records. And we are preparing for an album release later this year. We hope live music will be back soon when some sort of normality returns. We have started to write new music since restrictions have eased and just can't wait for everyone to hear them.