Recipes: How to spoil your dad on Father's Day

YOU can spoil dad any day of the week, any time of year. But his own very special day, dedicated to fathers everywhere, falls this Sunday, June 20.
100g plain flour
Pinch of salt
1 fresh free range egg, beaten
300mls buttermilk
1 tbsp melted butter
12 thin slices Serrano ham
225g Cashel Blue cheese
Maple syrup for drizzling
Baby salad leaves
- Sift the flour into a bowl with salt and make a well in the centre.
- Add the egg and a drop of buttermilk.
- Begin to whisk the mix together, gradually adding the remaining buttermilk.
- When all is added, whisk smooth and stir in the melted butter. Leave to stand for 10 minutes.
- Heat a tiny bit of oil in the pancake pan.
- Whisk the batter again. Using a ladle or jug, pour just enough mix into the pan to make small circle, spaced apart. The mix will spread out, so don’t cook too many at a time. You don’t want them sticking together.
- Cook over medium heat till the pancakes set and surface starts to develop little holes.
- Flip over to cook the other sides for a minute or two more.
- Slide out onto a warm plate and reserve, covered with film or greaseproof,, keeping hot while you make the remainder.
- For the topping, fry the serrano ham crisp in a dry pan.
- Serve warm buttermilk pancakes layered with ham on warmed plates. Crumble over the cheese and drizzle with maple syrup.
- Scatter with baby salad leaves to finish.
50g best quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids)
1-2 tbsp cream
1 tsp honey, or to taste
1 tbsp coffee essence
100g fresh ripe strawberries, hulled
Extra cream for swirling
- Melt the chocolate in a pan over a bowl, stirring.
- Add the cream, honey and coffee essence and stir smooth.
- Pour into a dish and leave to cool slightly.
- Meanwhile, thread the strawberries onto cocktail sticks or little bamboo skewers.
- Arrange on a plate with the sauce in a dish.
- Drizzle a little cream over the chocolate sauce and swirl with the end of a teaspoon before serving.