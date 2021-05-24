Cork knife maker set to feature on TV series

GROWING up as the fifth generation on Gubbeen Farm in Schull, Fingal Ferguson learned that for every job, there was a knife — and a good, solid one was an essential tool.

In a little workshop in the middle of the farm behind the cheese dairy, he now makes a selection of quality culinary knives.

His craftsmanship and the importance of using the best quality culinary knives is highlighted by fellow Corkman Rory O’Connell in the penultimate episode of How To Cook Well With Rory O’Connell on RTÉ1 tonight (Monday May 24) at 7.30pm.

It takes Fingal 15 hours to make a knife, from conceptualising it, making the blank, grinding, time in the kiln, heat treating, quenching, tempering, back to the grinders and buffing it for hours.

Also in the episode, Rory prepares two soups — his year round Green Vegetable Soup, and a Wild Garlic Soup.

The Ballymaloe master also makes a Warm Salad of Gubbeen Cheese and Bacon, with Spiced Cranberries, and cooks Rustic Oven Roast Potatoes. Rory makes Wild Garlic Pesto and Parsley Pesto, and completes this week’s menu with Hot Orange Souffle.