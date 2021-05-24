Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 08:33

Cork knife maker set to feature on TV series

Cork man Fingal Ferguson, fifth generation of the Gubeen Farm in Schull, features on How to Cook Well with Rory O'Connell on RTÉ1 tonight
Cork knife maker set to feature on TV series

Cork knife maker Fingal Ferguson.

John Dolan

GROWING up as the fifth generation on Gubbeen Farm in Schull, Fingal Ferguson learned that for every job, there was a knife — and a good, solid one was an essential tool.

In a little workshop in the middle of the farm behind the cheese dairy, he now makes a selection of quality culinary knives.

His craftsmanship and the importance of using the best quality culinary knives is highlighted by fellow Corkman Rory O’Connell in the penultimate episode of How To Cook Well With Rory O’Connell on RTÉ1 tonight (Monday May 24) at 7.30pm.

It takes Fingal 15 hours to make a knife, from conceptualising it, making the blank, grinding, time in the kiln, heat treating, quenching, tempering, back to the grinders and buffing it for hours.

Also in the episode, Rory prepares two soups — his year round Green Vegetable Soup, and a Wild Garlic Soup.

The Ballymaloe master also makes a Warm Salad of Gubbeen Cheese and Bacon, with Spiced Cranberries, and cooks Rustic Oven Roast Potatoes. Rory makes Wild Garlic Pesto and Parsley Pesto, and completes this week’s menu with Hot Orange Souffle.

Read More

Honing his craft as a knife maker

More in this section

My Weekend: My chill out place is Pilmore Beach... a little piece of heaven My Weekend: My chill out place is Pilmore Beach... a little piece of heaven
Musician undertakes county-wide tour of great Cork churches Musician undertakes county-wide tour of great Cork churches
It felt like the mountain range was my own when I visited Gougane Barra It felt like the mountain range was my own when I visited Gougane Barra
tvfood
Watch: 'I am just a guy, with a camera, roaming around Cork, making videos'

Watch: Have you heard the wonderful legend about Cork's favourite amenity - The Lough?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY