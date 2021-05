There was a wonderful reaction this week to our feature by Chris Dunne on Treacy's Bar in Youghal. One reader sent us a lovely letter recalling her memories of the venue.

Read the letter here and catch up the feature below if you missed it below.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHAT a joy to read Chris Dunne’s article on Treacy’s Bar in Youghal (‘Cork woman returns home to run family pub which is 120 years old’, May 11).

I have lovely memories of my late husband and I and our children spending summers in Youghal. Maureen, who ran the bar then, was a great friend, not only to us but to Fords and Dunlops workers and numerous tourists.

It was the place to go for a drink, a dance, and a chat.

Maureen’s sons and May McDermott all helped Maureen after her husband died.

In later years, we’d go for a day out and tea and coffee there before heading home.

Maureen and I exchanged Christmas cards for many years, and we attended her funeral.

Thanks again for bringing back lovely memories, and good luck to Anne for the future.

From: Sheila Dooley, 85, address withheld on request