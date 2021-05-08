Wedding of the Week: Cork couple say their intimate wedding was full of love and happiness

“TO any ‘Covid brides and grooms’ who are thinking about postponing... our advice is go for it! It may not be the wedding you envisioned, but the most important thing is the end goal… marrying the one you love. You can always have a big party in the future and celebrate again! It’s a win-win really!”

So said Stephanie McGill, from Ballincollig, and Darren Hickey, from Douglas, who live in Carrigaline.

Stephanie with her bridesmaids.

Stephanie, a primary school teacher in St Joseph’s, and Darren, who works in Boston Scientific, were married in a civil ceremony in The Orangery in The Maryborough House Hotel on March 25, 2021.

They were due to wed in October, 2020, but postponed until March. However, with lockdown continuing, they just had six guests.

The couple met over 12 years ago in The East Village bar, Douglas, where they both worked.

The couple were married at The Orangery in the Maryborough House.

They were engaged in Aghadoe Heights, Killarney on their nine year anniversary.

For the wedding day, the bride sourced her dress from Say I Do in Midleton, while Darren’s suit was from Savilles. Make-up was by Sarah McGarry and the bride’s cousin Robyn (Robyn.ie on instagram), did make-up for the bride’s mum, stepmum and sisters make-up. Hair was by friend Emma Fitzgibbon (hairbyemmafriend). The bride’s hair piece was from Sillybilly crafts, and earrings were from Rosie and Dott.

Due to Covid they had to keep their numbers limited to six guests.

Joining them on the day were the bride’s mum Judy, dad Tony, Stepmom Norma, Granny Gill, and Darren’s parents Mary and Seamus.

The bridal party was also reduced due to lockdown and travel restrictions, so Stephanie’s sister Sinead and cousin Robyn dressed up for photos, along with little brother Joey (page boy) and beautiful flower girl Sophie.

The couple said their day was filled with love and happiness.

The couple said: “We will have the ‘big party’ with all five bridesmaids and five groomsmen next year!”

Carol Cotter, from spiritualceremonies.ie, made the couple’s ceremony so personal and special and suggested a Zoom call so the rest of the family and friends could join virtually!

They said it wasn't the day they planned, but family and friends still made it so special.

During the ceremony, Stephanie’s friend Jess Leen sang.

The reception continued in the Orangery. The cake was made by Anita, of Cakeland. Florist was Joan of Tudor Rose in Ballincollig.

They had their first dance to Harvest Moon by Neil Young.

As to the most memorable thing about the day? Stephanie said: “The love and happiness! Even though it wasn’t the wedding we had planned, our friends and family made it so special!”