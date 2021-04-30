Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 08:20

Recipe: Pear and Pecan Bake with Lemon Sauce

This is a lovely and simple dessert that is easy to make and deliciously fruity. It’s also a great dish for using up firm pears, writes Mercy Fenton
Ingredients

4 firm pears, peeled, quartered and cored

1 tbsp sugar

30gr rolled oats

22gr cream flour

32gr brown sugar

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

30gr cold diced butter

25gr pecan nuts roughly chopped

A small handful of blueberries (about 12)

Method:

  • Preheat oven to 175C.
  • Butter the base and sides of a baking dish or roasting tin, roughly 8inch square.
  • Toss the pears in the tablespoon of sugar, then arrange over the base of the tin.
  • Rub together the sugar, flour, oats cinnamon and butter to a fine crumb texture.
  • Add the chopped pecans and mix together gently.
  • Scatter the pecan topping over the pears.
  • Place in the centre of the oven to bake for 20 minutes.
  • After 20 minutes, scatter the blueberries over the top and continue to bake for roughly another 20 minutes until the pears and tender the crumb is golden and a little crispy and the blueberries are starting to burst.
  • Serve warm, drizzled with lemon sauce, with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.

Lemon Sauce

Ingredients

50gr sugar

2 tsp corn flour

120ml apple juice

1 egg yolk

14gr butter

3 to 4 tbsp of lemon juice ( to your own taste)

1 tsp grated lemon zest finely chopped

Method;

  • Start to prepare the sauce once the pears are nearly cooked.
  • In a small pot combine the sugar, cornflour and apple juice.
  • Stirring all the time bring to the boil, once thick add a small amount to the egg yolk, mix well before adding back to the pot.
  • Return to cook over a gentle heat for about 2 minutes until thick and smooth.
  • Remove from the heat and stir in the butter, lemon zest and lemon juice.
  • Add enough juice so the consistency of the sauce is pouring.

