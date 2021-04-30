Recipe: Pear and Pecan Bake with Lemon Sauce

Pear & Pecan Bake with Lemon Sauce
4 firm pears, peeled, quartered and cored
1 tbsp sugar
30gr rolled oats
22gr cream flour
32gr brown sugar
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
30gr cold diced butter
25gr pecan nuts roughly chopped
A small handful of blueberries (about 12)
- Preheat oven to 175C.
- Butter the base and sides of a baking dish or roasting tin, roughly 8inch square.
- Toss the pears in the tablespoon of sugar, then arrange over the base of the tin.
- Rub together the sugar, flour, oats cinnamon and butter to a fine crumb texture.
- Add the chopped pecans and mix together gently.
- Scatter the pecan topping over the pears.
- Place in the centre of the oven to bake for 20 minutes.
- After 20 minutes, scatter the blueberries over the top and continue to bake for roughly another 20 minutes until the pears and tender the crumb is golden and a little crispy and the blueberries are starting to burst.
- Serve warm, drizzled with lemon sauce, with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.
50gr sugar
2 tsp corn flour
120ml apple juice
1 egg yolk
14gr butter
3 to 4 tbsp of lemon juice ( to your own taste)
1 tsp grated lemon zest finely chopped
- Start to prepare the sauce once the pears are nearly cooked.
- In a small pot combine the sugar, cornflour and apple juice.
- Stirring all the time bring to the boil, once thick add a small amount to the egg yolk, mix well before adding back to the pot.
- Return to cook over a gentle heat for about 2 minutes until thick and smooth.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the butter, lemon zest and lemon juice.
- Add enough juice so the consistency of the sauce is pouring.