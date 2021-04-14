Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 12:01

Video: 2,000 posters by Cork kids on show at vaccination centre

From young kids to teens, children from all over Cork and beyond sent in thousands of posters to The South Infirmary Victoria Hospital  - to help lift the spirits of those attending their vaccination centre
More than 2,000 colourful artwork posters were sent by children to decorate the entrance corridor to the vaccination centre at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital after the hospital put a call out. Pictured are Colm Murray and Rachel Barry, Assistant Director of Nursing at the vaccination centre. Picture: Larry Cummins

MORE than 2000 colourful artwork posters were received from children all over Cork and beyond to decorate the entrance corridor to the vaccination centre at South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital.

  
Around 260-300 people are being vaccinated at the hospital each day, from Monday to Friday, and the brightly decorated entrance corridor is a big hit with those attending, according to competition organiser Colm Murray. 

Video and pictures by Larry Cummins.

Among the contributors were pupils from Sunday's Well Boys National School, with their donut artwork.

Donut Worry Be Happy - was the message from 4th class at Sunday's Well BNS, Cork.Pictured are Colm Murray and Rachel Barry, Assistant Director of Nursing.
The boys's artwork is shown above by Colm Murray from the hospital who organised the competition.

A drawing by Conor O’Brien, fourth class St Columbas BNS.
Also sending in work was a pupil from St Columbas Boys National School - bursting with bright colours. See above.

This drawing was by Angelira Gabryelska, aged 11, from Holy Family NS, Rathmore, County Kerry.
Artwork also came from County Kerry, see the stunning drawing by Angelira Gabryeiska from Rathmore.

Artwork by Natasha Sinoby, Carrigaline.
We love this drawing by Natashsa Sinboy from Carrigaline - featuring the earth squashing Covid-19.

Cara Riordan, Shanagarry, aged two.
Well done also to Cara Riordan who is only two years of age, who contributed a piece of artwork to the corridor.

The brightly decorated entrance corridor is a big hit with those attending.
Above is another brightly coloured contribution to the thousands of posters hanging at the hospital's vaccination centre.


 

Artwork by Siofra O'Loughlin, Age 6, Senior Infant at Our Lady of Lourdes NS, Ballinlough, Cork.
