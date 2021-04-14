Video: 2,000 posters by Cork kids on show at vaccination centre

MORE than 2000 colourful artwork posters were received from children all over Cork and beyond to decorate the entrance corridor to the vaccination centre at South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital.



Around 260-300 people are being vaccinated at the hospital each day, from Monday to Friday, and the brightly decorated entrance corridor is a big hit with those attending, according to competition organiser Colm Murray.

Video and pictures by Larry Cummins.

Among the contributors were pupils from Sunday's Well Boys National School, with their donut artwork.

Donut Worry Be Happy - was the message from 4th class at Sunday's Well BNS, Cork.Pictured are Colm Murray and Rachel Barry, Assistant Director of Nursing.

A drawing by Conor O’Brien, fourth class St Columbas BNS.

This drawing was by Angelira Gabryelska, aged 11, from Holy Family NS, Rathmore, County Kerry.

Artwork by Natasha Sinoby, Carrigaline.

Cara Riordan, Shanagarry, aged two.

