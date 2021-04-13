Cork companies produce great cocktails to lift our lockdown spirits

CRAFT cocktails have been a saviour of the past year for many of us while working from home — a marker for downing tools as the weekend officially begins.

As we finally begin moving out of full lockdown towards a more socially interactive time, restaurants and bars are pivoting to tap into the joy of summer with decadent and inventive cocktail-at-home kits.

The doors of Electric Bar and Restaurant in the heart of Cork city have been shut for almost a year, and, despite the prospect of a slowly decreasing lockdown, missing another spring and summer season is the reality as indoor gathering remains a still unknown destination point.

To rally the troops and provide a positive focus for the team, owner of Electric, Ernest Cantillon, set about creating a unique range of cocktail mixers. Recipes designed by Electric’s expert mixologists, Carl D’Alton and Traford Murphy, offer up ready-to-shake craft cocktails with tantalising twists.

The cocktails range from their own ‘Pornstar Punch’ — an original take on the modern classic vodka-based Pornstar Martini; right through to the curiously delicious-sounding ‘Peanut Butter Jelly’ — a PBJ Whiskey Old Fashioned.

Thinking outside of the box is even more essential to the business owners’ toolkit after the year that’s been. To this end, a crowdfunding campaign to fund the launch of Electric Cocktails has been announced.

At the launch of the campaign, Ernest said: “After a bout of shameful self-pity, we’ve moved on the acceptance stage about reopening — it’s probable we will not be open for most if not all of this summer. While disappointing, and financially terrifying, we understand and accept why.

“The idea behind ‘Electric Cocktails’ was mostly born to keep our sanity. Our bar has been closed for over a year and it’s been tough to keep motivated and match fit.”

Spurred on by the support for their Christmas Cocktail Selection boxes, the Electric team have been working hard on their new summer cocktail range, but need our help to make it happen.

Electric Cocktails can be shipped anywhere in Ireland and the UK —making it a great gift idea. Cocktail bundles range from €25-€100 with restaurant vouchers available too.

“By purchasing a cocktail from Electric’s crowdfunding efforts, you will help keep Electric in operation and ensure they’ll still be there when it’s safe to re-open again,” says Ernest. “Meanwhile, take a little piece of the Electric experience home with you!”

On the Electric Cocktail menu are:

Pornstar Punch: Vodka, passionfruit, pineapple, and vanilla. Serve on its own over ice or topped with chilled soda water or a splash of Prosecco, garnish with passionfruit or lime.

Strawberry Mojito: White rum, strawberry, mint, and lime. Serve chilled over ice, topped with chilled soda, garnish with a mint sprig.

Garden Collins: Gin, apple, elderflower, cucumber, and mint. Serve over ice topped with chilled soda or tonic water, garnish with cucumber or lemon twist.

PBJ - Old Fashioned: Peanut butter whiskey, strawberry, jam bitters. Serve over ice, garnish with a strawberry slice.

Support the Electric Cocktail Crowdfunding Campaign by visiting https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/electric-cocktails#/

The FranciscanWell's 'My Mix Tequila'.

Can’t Wait? Try these options for craft cocktails at Home…

My MONK Cocktail Kits & Subscription, North Mall, Cork City

MONK cocktail bar at the Franciscan Well launched a premixed cocktail mixers and gift boxes in time for last Christmas, and are now offering full-on kits and a subscription service, making sure you’re never out of cocktails!

Whether it’s gin, whiskey, vodka, or tequila that makes your cocktail perfect, each kit contains three recipes to make 12 swanky cocktails. Simple video tutorials from Monk’s head mixologist ensure a perfect result every time.

Subscriptions are monthly, three, and six-monthly starting from €30. Visit www.franwellshop.com to order.

Elbow Lane Feast at Home, Oliver Plunket Street, Cork City

Along with the divine Feast at Home from Elbow Lane, featuring smoked baby back ribs, black garlic and Gaochang goat sausage, and yet more besides, add one of the incredible signature house cocktails!

Choose from the Smoked Butter Rum N Rye Old Fashioned made with smoked butter washed rum and rye whiskey, demerara syrup and bitters. Or, The Rosado, a lively fruity sipper made with organic rose wine, Aperol, homemade jasmine tea syrup and a fresh burst of citrus to finish. Order online for collection on Friday and Saturday only. Walk up orders also welcome. www.elbowlane.ie

Tara Copplestone and brother Rory of

Foxglove Cocktails, Baltimore, West Cork

Brother and Sister team, Tara, a former New York mixologist, and Rory Copplestone, a NUIG graduate, began Foxglove Cocktails last year to keep themselves occupied after returning to their family home in Baltimore during the first lockdown.

Growing steadily since, their handmade cocktail mixes, complete with garnishes, are available from their stall at Mahon Point Farmers’ Market, their weekly collection point at Lapp’s Quay and also via some Neighbourfood outlets.

Flavours change with the seasons, and right now the Grapefruit and Rosemary sour and Rose and Elderflower mixes are my top picks.

Year round is their seriously good Espresso Martini.

https://foxglovecocktails.ie/

Sage 2Go

Tongue firmly wedged in cheek, the weekly cocktail menu to accompany Kevin Ahern’s new Sage 2Go take-out venture includes their signature Sage 77 cocktail, a refreshing combination of gin, prosecco and elderflower, and their lockdown take on a classic with Sex on the Sofa — a blend of summery fruit juices, vodka, and peach schnapps.

Cocktails can only be ordered with food and are guaranteed to keep your bouche amused while you nonchalantly plate up! www.sagerestaurant.ie