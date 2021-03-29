Irish love for marvels of Metal

IRISH rockers such as Thin Lizzy had a huge influence on Metal music worldwide, so it’s no surprise that the scene has been thriving, albeit underground, in Ireland since the 1970s.

The genre takes centre stage in the next episode of My Tribe — Mo Threibh on RTÉ1 on Monday at 7.30pm.

Father and son Kevin and ‘Rocky’ Whelan discuss their bond created by a mutual love of Irish rock, while Lorraine Ferguson, of Kildare, developed a love of ‘Hair Rock’ in the 1980s, with bands like Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Guns n Roses .

Drummer with acclaimed Irish Metal group Primordial, Simon Ó Laoghaire, says his group’s style is very influenced by Celtic music, creating a hybrid sound that originates with Horslips and Thin Lizzy.

In Carlow, student Cian Sweeney connected with the subgenre Hardcore — a sound that features positive, uplifting lyrics he believes are good for his mental health.

Galwegians Rónán Ó hArrachtáin and Ciarán De Búrca bonded through their shared love of fusing Irish Trad with Metal in their band Na Cruithne.